Turkish Airlines Implements New Distribution Capability via ARC Direct Connect

Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) has integrated Turkish Airlines’ New Distribution Capability (NDC) into its Direct Connect program, the company announced on Tuesday. This collaboration enables Turkish Airlines to provide a more customized travel experience, while offering agencies and corporate clients enhanced tools for managing transactions, mitigating risks, and tracking data through ARC’s settlement platform.
In line with these advancements, Turkish Airlines is preparing to launch its new NDC distribution channel, TKConnect, on October 1. Starting from that date, the airline will introduce a $24 fee per ticket for bookings made through traditional global distribution system (GDS) channels using EDIFACT, which includes platforms like Amadeus, Travelport, Hitit, Travelsky, Infini, and Sirena.
Turkish Airlines’ content has also been unavailable in the Sabre GDS since September 1, following a lack of agreement between the two companies on a new contract. Additionally, the airline recently announced its chosen aggregator partners as part of its NDC expansion plans.