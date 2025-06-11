Turkish Airlines Adds New Flights from Dublin, London, and Manchester

Turkish Airlines flights are getting a major summer upgrade in 2025, with new services added across the UK and Ireland to meet growing demand for travel to Istanbul and beyond. The airline will begin expanding its schedule from June 9, offering more flexibility for both holidaymakers and long-haul travelers.
From London Heathrow, the number of weekly flights to Istanbul will rise to 47, thanks to the addition of two extra services. London Gatwick will also see an increase, with 28 weekly flights, up from the current 26.
Meanwhile, travelers in the North of England will benefit from Turkish Airlines’ growing presence at Manchester Airport. The airline is boosting its Manchester–Istanbul route from 25 to 28 flights per week, offering a convenient four daily connections for those heading to Türkiye or making long-haul connections through Istanbul.
Dublin Airport is also getting a lift, with Turkish Airlines increasing its weekly services from 18 to 21, providing three daily departures. This gives Irish travelers even more options when planning their summer trips, whether for beach escapes on the Turkish Riviera or further journeys into Asia, Africa, or the Middle East.
Scotland is not left behind. The Edinburgh–Istanbul route will grow from 10 to 14 weekly flights, offering two daily services. And in England’s Midlands, Birmingham passengers will enjoy 18 weekly flights starting June 10, up from 14.
Harun Basturk, SVP Sales at Turkish Airlines, said the airline is responding to increasing interest in Türkiye as a year-round destination:
“Demand from holidaymakers in the UK and Ireland to visit Türkiye – with its rich culture, history, cuisine, hospitality, and stunning coastal resorts, remains strong year-round and peaks during the summer.”
He also noted that Istanbul’s role as a global hub makes it easier than ever to reach destinations beyond Türkiye:
“Our global network spans the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Oceania… Istanbul Airport’s status as the world’s most connected hub allows seamless onward connections from the UK and Ireland to Türkiye and beyond.”