web analytics

Latest Tourism News

P&O Cruises
P&O Cruises Changes Alcohol Policy
May 10, 2024
Generative AI in Travel
90% of AI Travel Itineraries Are Inaccurate
May 10, 2024
Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises Unveils Extensive UK Itineraries with 2 Ships Set to Homeport in Southampton
May 10, 2024
Celestyal
Celestyal Signs MOU with Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Department
May 10, 2024
P&O Cruises
May10

P&O Cruises Changes Alcohol Policy

P&O Cruises has recently implemented significant changes to its alcohol ...
Read More →
Princess Cruises
May10

Princess Cruises Unveils Extensive UK Itineraries with 2 Ships Set to Homeport in Southampton

Princess Cruises has announced its most expansive UK and Europe ...
Read More →
Celestyal
May10

Celestyal Signs MOU with Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Department

Celestyal has forged a significant partnership with the Department of ...
Read More →
SunExpress
May10

SunExpress to Fly to Antalya and Dalaman from Glasgow

SunExpress to introduce services to two of Turkey’s most popular ...
Read More →
Pegasus Airlines
May10

Seats for £1 Offered by Pegasus Airlines on New Edinburgh-Istanbul Route

Pegasus Airlines has announced an enticing offer for travelers looking ...
Read More →
Edinburgh
May10

Emirates Relaunches Flights to Edinburgh

Emirates has announced it will resume flights to Edinburgh starting ...
Read More →

Spotlight

Hotels in Paris
Spotlight on New Hotels

Hotels in Paris Awarded with Three MICHELIN Keys

In 2024, The MICHELIN Guide is announcing the first-ever MICHELIN Keys — a brand new distinction that recognizes the most ...
Apr 10, 2024
new hotels in bodrum
Spotlight on New Hotels

New Hotels in Bodrum, Fethiye and Didim

During the summer season, numerous new hotels in Bodrum, along the Aegean coast, and in Antalya will open. We’ve curated ...
Apr 9, 2024
All-Inclusive Hotels In Antalya
Spotlight on New Hotels

10 New All-Inclusive Hotels In Antalya

In the summer season, several dozen new all-inclusive hotels in Antalya and the Aegean coast will open. We have selected ...
Apr 9, 2024
View All
Overwater Villa
Spotlight on New Hotels

Where Can You Find Luxury Overwater Villa Besides the Maldives?

Overwater villas have long been a dream for honeymooners, but now travelers of all ages are eager to experience these ...
Apr 9, 2024
Adult-Only Hotels in the UAE
Spotlight on New Hotels

The Top 10 Adult-Only Hotels in the UAE

Most hotels in the UAE are geared towards families, but you can always find several adult-only hotels in the UAE. ...
Apr 9, 2024
Pet-Friendly Hotels in Marmaris
Spotlight on New Hotels

5 Pet-Friendly Hotels in Marmaris

As the summer season approaches, we’ve compiled a comprehensive guide with the terms and conditions, and associated fees for pet-friendly ...
Apr 1, 2024

Hospitality

View All
Riu Palace Aquarelle
Hotel News

RIU Opens Its Seventh Hotel in Jamaica

May 9, 2024
The Riu Palace Aquarelle is the RIU Hotels & Resorts chain’s first establishment in Falmouth, the capital of Trelawny parish, ...
Art'otel
Hotel News

Art’otel Opens Second London Hotel

May 9, 2024
Art’otel, the contemporary lifestyle hotel brand owned by PPHE Hotel Group, unveiled its second London hotel on April 24. Situated ...
Edge by Rotana
Hotel News

Rotana to Enter Pakistan Hospitality Scene

May 8, 2024
Rotana announced today the signing of a franchise agreement with Signature Complex LLP Islamabad for the opening of its first ...

Tech

View All
Generative AI in Travel
Tech

90% of AI Travel Itineraries Are Inaccurate

May 10, 2024
A recent survey conducted by digital marketing agency SEO Travel has revealed concerning inaccuracies in travel itineraries generated by ChatGPT. ...
Amelia
Tech

AMELIA French Carrier Appoints APG as Its Online GSA in Belgium and Luxembourg

May 6, 2024
Amelia, a French regional carrier has appointed APG as its online General Sales Agent (GSA) in Belgium and offline GSA ...
sas
Tech

SAS Unveils AI Generated Campaign

May 6, 2024
As Europe sets its eyes on Sweden and the city of Malmö this week, SAS is kicking off the summer ...

Destinations

View All
Expedition
Destinations

Greenland Climate Research Expedition to Start on April 29

Apr 29, 2024

Greenland has been the focus of climate research for many years because, as one of the largest ice regions in …

atrani
Destinations

A New Hit Series on Netflix Sparks Interest in Atrani

Apr 16, 2024
According to statistics, over a third of tourists have booked a trip to a destination after ...
Red Pyramid
Destinations

Egypt’s Hidden Gems: Seven Pyramids You Don’t Know

Apr 15, 2024
Egypt’s ancient wonders are synonymous with the iconic pyramids of Giza, but beyond these famous structures ...

Wellness

View All
spa
Wellness

US Spa Industry Achieves Record Revenue of $21.3 Billion in 2023

Apr 29, 2024

The US spa industry continues its upward trajectory, reaching a remarkable milestone with a record-breaking revenue of $21.3 billion in …

Evian Spa
Wellness

The Hôtel Royal Unveils First in Europe Evian Spa

Apr 10, 2024
The Hôtel Royal, a gem nestled amidst the surrounding nature, ...
maroma spa by guerlain
Wellness

Luxury Maroma Spa by Guerlain Opens in Latin America

Feb 26, 2024
Following Maroma, A Belmond Hotel, Riviera Maya’s much-anticipated return in ...

MICE News

View All
MITM Americas
Mice News

MITM Americas to Take Place in Santiago de Querétaro

May 7, 2024
ITB India
Mice News

ITB India to Take Place on 11 – 13 September 2024

May 6, 2024

Food&Drink

View All
P&O Cruises
Cruise NewsFood & Drink

P&O Cruises Changes Alcohol Policy

P&O Cruises has recently implemented significant changes to its alcohol policy to ensure responsible alcohol service onboard its ships. Effective ...
May 10, 2024
a bottle of AER Gin next to a glass of ice and a slice of lemon
Food & Drink

Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai and Third Eye Distillery Unveil AER Gin

In a landmark collaboration, the iconic rooftop bar AER at Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai joins forces with the pioneering Third ...
May 7, 2024
Stay connected

Sign up for our FREE newsletter

The best of travel news, in your inbox.

Scroll to Top