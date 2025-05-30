IndiGo CEO Says Turkish Airlines Deal to Continue

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has confirmed that the airline will maintain its leasing arrangement with Turkish Airlines, despite growing scrutiny over the use of foreign-operated aircraft in the Indian aviation sector. Speaking at a media briefing in New Delhi on Friday, Elbers made it clear that unless there is a change in the current regulatory framework, the partnership will remain in place.
The leasing deal allows IndiGo to operate wide-body aircraft from Turkish Airlines, supporting the Indian low-cost carrier’s ambitious push into international markets. This arrangement has raised questions within the industry, especially as IndiGo continues to grow its global footprint and relies on foreign partners to do so.
Elbers emphasized that IndiGo is fully compliant with all existing aviation regulations and that the airline is committed to expanding responsibly. “Unless there is a change in the regulatory framework, our current leasing arrangement with Turkish Airlines will continue,” he said.