Turkish Airlines and TAP Portugal Expand Codeshare to Global Hotspots

Turkish Airlines and TAP Portugal are expanding their codeshare agreement to include more global hotspots, offering travelers even more flexibility and destination options. This strengthened partnership opens up exciting new routes that connect Europe, South America, Africa, and the Middle East with greater ease.
Announced during the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting in New Delhi, the updated codeshare agreement includes new destinations such as Brazil, Morocco, Qatar, and Mauritius. These additions bring travelers access to a mix of cultural capitals, beach paradises, and key international hubs.
The collaboration also strengthens travel options within Turkey and Portugal by adding popular summer destinations—Dalaman and Bodrum—to the shared route network. These Turkish coastal towns are known for their Mediterranean beauty, and now travelers can reach them more conveniently through this joint effort.
This renewed partnership aims to offer seamless travel experiences, giving passengers more freedom when planning international journeys. With Turkish Airlines and TAP Portugal working together more closely, it becomes easier to book combined flights, align travel schedules, and reduce layover times—all while opening the door to more adventurous and far-reaching destinations.
Both airlines already serve strong networks in their respective regions. Turkish Airlines connects travelers to a vast range of cities across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, while TAP Air Portugal holds a prominent position in transatlantic and African routes. By combining their strengths, the carriers are creating a broader global reach for their passengers.
The extended codeshare doesn’t just benefit individual travelers—it also supports the tourism and business sectors by enhancing links between Portugal, Turkey, and other international markets. With easier access to emerging travel destinations and long-haul journeys, the two airlines are shaping a more connected world for travelers from both sides of the globe.
Whether you’re dreaming of sun-drenched beaches in Mauritius, planning a cultural escape to Morocco, or aiming for a business trip in Brazil or Qatar, this codeshare expansion brings a fresh wave of opportunity. For travelers who value variety, efficiency, and international access, this is a development worth noting.