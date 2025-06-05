Turkish Airlines and Thai Airways Sign Joint Business Agreement

Turkish Airlines and Thai Airways have signed a Joint Business Agreement (JBA) to enhance cooperation and unlock new travel opportunities between Türkiye and Thailand. The agreement was formalized on June 1, 2025, at the IATA Annual General Meeting in Delhi, marking a significant step in strengthening strategic ties between the two national carriers.
This new phase of collaboration builds on Thai Airways’ successful launch of daily flights from Bangkok to Istanbul, which began in December 2023. Combined with Turkish Airlines’ extensive global network—serving more countries than any other airline—this agreement sets the stage for broader passenger traffic and deeper commercial cooperation between the two Star Alliance members.
The goal of the agreement is to improve connectivity and provide seamless travel experiences for guests of both airlines. Passengers flying between Türkiye and Thailand can expect more flight options and improved access to destinations throughout Asia and Europe.
The joint business arrangement is scheduled to go into effect in the winter 2025–2026 season, pending regulatory approvals. Once implemented, it will include codeshare flights on the Bangkok–Istanbul route, with plans to expand cooperation on further routes in the future.
For travelers, this means easier connections from Bangkok to major Turkish cities and beyond, as well as access to domestic Thai destinations and other parts of Asia through THAI’s regional strength. The partnership combines Turkish Airlines’ world-spanning coverage with Thai Airways’ strong presence in Southeast Asia, offering a truly global travel experience.
The Joint Business Agreement reflects a shared vision between the two carriers to grow international tourism and business travel between their regions. By aligning their networks and services, Turkish Airlines and Thai Airways are opening up new possibilities for leisure and business travelers alike.
Whether exploring the cultural heritage of Istanbul, the tropical landscapes of Thailand, or planning onward connections, this new agreement is designed to make long-distance travel smoother and more efficient.