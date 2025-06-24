Sabre to Resume Turkish Airlines Content Access on June 24

Turkish Airlines content will return to the Sabre global distribution system (GDS) starting June 24, 2025, as part of a new multi-year distribution agreement between Turkish Airlines and Sabre Corporation. This renewed partnership not only restores access to traditional EDIFACT content but also lays the foundation for the integration of New Distribution Capability (NDC) content shortly, according to LinkedIn posts from sales managers for both companies.
The deal marks a significant step forward for both companies, enhancing travel agency access to Turkish Airlines’ offerings through one of the world’s largest GDS platforms. Effective immediately, technical integration work has begun to support NDC content, which will give Sabre-connected agencies even more detailed and personalized fare and service options in the future.
Turkish Airlines and Sabre have worked together since 1990, and this latest development signals a strengthening of their long-standing relationship. The inclusion of NDC content represents a modern shift in airline distribution strategy, aimed at improving retailing capabilities and enriching the customer experience.
The airline expressed appreciation for the continued support of its travel partners and confirmed that further details about the NDC rollout would be shared in the coming days. The move is expected to benefit all stakeholders involved—travel agents, the airline, and Sabre—by providing broader content access and supporting innovation in flight booking technologies.