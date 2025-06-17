Turkish Airlines Expands Simulator Fleet With New Boeing 737 MAX Order

Turkish Airlines is boosting its pilot training capacity with the addition of a new Boeing 737 MAX Full Flight Simulator (FFS), ordered from HAVELSAN and scheduled for delivery in January 2026. This expansion underscores the airline’s commitment to advancing pilot training with reliable, cutting-edge domestic technology.
The new simulator order builds on the national carrier’s long-standing partnership with HAVELSAN, a leading Turkish software and systems company known for developing high-tech aviation training devices. The move is part of Turkish Airlines’ broader strategy to expand its simulator fleet, ensuring pilots have access to the most advanced tools for maintaining world-class safety and service standards.
Prof Ahmet Bolat, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, emphasized the strategic value of the order:
“This additional order reinforces our strategic collaboration with HAVELSAN, reflecting our ongoing commitment to providing world-class pilot training.
By expanding our simulators with advanced and reliable technology, we ensure our pilots continue to deliver the exceptional safety and service standards that Turkish Airlines is renowned for.”
This latest acquisition brings the total number of Full Flight Simulators in Turkish Airlines’ fleet to seven. The airline already operates two B737 MAX simulators, two A320neo/ceo simulators, and one B737NG simulator—HAVELSAN’s first simulator delivered and certified to EASA Level D standards.
Dr Mehmet Akif Nacar, CEO of HAVELSAN, also commented on the milestone:
“We are pleased to strengthen our partnership once again with Turkish Airlines through a new agreement for a third B737 MAX Full Flight Simulator. This continued trust from one of the world’s leading airlines is a strong affirmation of our capabilities and commitment to excellence.”
Originally, Turkish Airlines signed an agreement with HAVELSAN in 2018 to acquire a total of eleven training devices, which included three A320neo/ceo, two B737 MAX simulators, and six Flight Training Devices (FTDs). The final A320neo/ceo simulator under that deal is scheduled for delivery in November 2025.