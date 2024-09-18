British Airways to Launch Flights to Tbilisi in 2025

British Airways has announced the launch of a new route from London Heathrow to Tbilisi, Georgia, with flights set to commence on March 30, 2025. The service will operate four times a week, providing travelers from eight UK airports—including Edinburgh, Belfast, Manchester, and Newcastle—seamless connections to Tbilisi via Heathrow on a single ticket.
Tbilisi, located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, is known for its rich history, vibrant culture, traditional cuisine, and picturesque landscapes. Georgia, often regarded as the birthplace of wine with an 8,000-year-old winemaking tradition, offers visitors the opportunity to explore its unique heritage.
The Georgian capital is nestled along the Mtkvari River, surrounded by hills with the Caucasus Mountains to the north. Tbilisi’s historic city center is renowned for its cobbled streets, a unique mix of architecture, and diverse culinary scene. The nearby canyons, caves around Kutaisi, and several UNESCO World Heritage sites are popular among explorers.
British Airways will offer two cabin classes on these flights: Club Europe (business class) and Euro Traveller (economy). Euro Traveller passengers will receive a complimentary drink and snack, while Club Europe customers will enjoy benefits like lounge access, a full meal service, priority boarding, and additional baggage allowance.