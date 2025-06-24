Turkish Airlines Considers 29% Stake in Spain’s Air Europa

Turkish Airlines has officially confirmed that it is in non-binding talks to potentially acquire a stake in Air Europa, the Spanish airline owned by Globalia. The announcement positions Turkish Airlines among a competitive group of potential investors, including major European carriers like Lufthansa and Air France-KLM.
The discussions, announced via an official statement issued on June 20, 2025, are aimed at “evaluating the investment opportunity in Air Europa and exploring potential collaboration synergies.” This marks the first time the Istanbul-based airline has publicly acknowledged its interest in the Spanish carrier, following media speculation and market rumors.
Turkish Airlines has emphasized that the talks remain in the early, exploratory phase. The company has not disclosed the exact structure or potential scope of the deal but noted that any stake acquired would not exceed 29% of Air Europa’s capital. This figure aligns precisely with the limit Globalia’s founding Hidalgo family is reportedly willing to sell in order to retain controlling interest in the airline.
The strategic move is part of Turkish Airlines’ broader goal to strengthen its position in the global aviation sector and increase its competitiveness. The airline has made it clear that the possible investment in Air Europa is part of a long-term plan to expand its influence in the European market and tap into new partnership opportunities.
The Board of Directors of Turkish Airlines approved the start of the talks on May 29, 2025. Since then, the airline has kept the negotiations confidential, citing regulations set by Turkey’s Capital Markets Board. These rules allow companies to delay disclosure of sensitive market information during initial phases of strategic business moves.
Earlier reports, including those from Reuters, suggested that Turkish Airlines is seriously evaluating a minority share offer that would still allow the current Air Europa management to maintain operational control while providing strategic benefits for both carriers.