1 Hotels Launches Sustainable Luxury Property in Melbourne

1 Hotels has made its long-anticipated debut in Australia with the opening of a sustainable luxury property in Melbourne, positioned on the banks of the Yarra River. The hotel brings a new layer of eco-conscious design and lifestyle luxury to the city’s revitalised North Wharf precinct, blending natural materials with advanced green technology.
Developed in collaboration with Riverlee, the new hotel features 277 guest rooms, including 36 suites, that prioritize environmental responsibility without sacrificing elegance. The interiors are constructed using reclaimed and low-impact materials—walls are paneled with discarded railway sleepers sourced from New South Wales and Victoria, while furniture and finishes reflect local craftsmanship with a sustainability focus.
Each guest room is equipped with smart thermostats, energy-saving switches, low-VOC materials, and operable windows in 85% of the spaces. Shower timers help reduce water consumption, and the entire hotel is powered in part by a 50kW solar array, with rainwater harvesting systems supporting the building’s LEED Silver certification ambitions.
“This launch is a powerful moment for our brand,” said Barry Sternlicht, founder of 1 Hotels and chairman of Starwood Hotels. “As we grow our global footprint, we’re focused on markets that reflect our values—places where nature, culture, and innovation converge in meaningful ways.”
Beyond hotel accommodations, the property introduces 114 branded residences, offering homeowners bespoke in-residence spa treatments, private dinners, and communal terraces with sweeping views. At the top, the 18th-floor penthouse, designed by Riverlee founder Clement Lee OAM with local architectural firm Fender Katsalidis, serves as a showpiece of the building’s holistic design.
The hotel’s layout and aesthetic pay tribute to the historic Seafarers Wharf, once a working dock now transformed into one of Melbourne’s most forward-thinking urban developments. The Bamford Wellness Spa, created in partnership with Carole Bamford, features a tranquil wellness area, indoor pool, and the Field House Gym, appealing to both leisure and business travelers.
Events are also a key part of the hotel’s offering. With over 1,000 square metres of flexible space, including the riverside Seafarers Event Space capable of hosting up to 900 guests, 1 Hotel Melbourne is poised to become a sought-after venue for corporate functions, weddings, and cultural events.
As the brand’s first venture in the Asia Pacific region, 1 Hotel Melbourne is more than just another five-star destination—it’s a model for sustainable urban hospitality. Combining smart environmental choices with high-end lifestyle offerings, the property raises the bar for eco-luxury hotels not just in Australia, but globally.