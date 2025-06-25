40 New Routes Just Got a Business Class Makeover From Avianca

Avianca’s new business class cabin is going global in a major way. Starting September 15, the airline will offer its upgraded premium experience on more than 40 additional international routes, bringing the total number of serviced routes with this revamped cabin to over 80. The move marks a major expansion in Avianca’s ongoing efforts to modernize its Airbus A320 fleet and elevate service standards across the Americas.
First introduced on July 1, 2024, on select routes between Bogotá and 11 cities across the region, the redesigned business-class cabin has quickly become a signature feature of Avianca’s A320 aircraft. Following an initial expansion to 23 more routes in December, the airline is now adding over three dozen new city pairs to the premium lineup—an aggressive leap in accessibility for business and leisure travelers alike.
Passengers flying between Bogotá, Colombia, and key destinations such as Dallas Fort Worth, Tampa, San Juan (P.R.), Cancun, Guatemala City, San José (Costa Rica), and Havana will now have access to the new cabin layout. Other cities seeing the upgrade include Santo Domingo, Punta Cana, Aruba, Curaçao, Caracas, Quito, Guayaquil, La Paz, Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Manaus, and Cusco.
The expansion also includes routes from Medellín, where travelers heading to Mexico City, Cancun, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Panama City, and several Central and South American capitals will benefit from the premium cabin’s features. Likewise, flights from San Salvador, El Salvador, to a broad range of cities—including Toronto, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Ontario (Los Angeles), Cancun, Managua, and Quito—will now operate with the upgraded A320 interiors.
This significant expansion underscores Avianca’s strategic focus on enhancing intercontinental comfort without sacrificing operational efficiency. The airline’s redesigned business class aims to strike a balance between elegance and practicality on medium-haul routes, offering a modern, streamlined service that reflects evolving passenger expectations.
Each upgraded cabin includes spacious seating, increased privacy, improved dining options, and a renewed in-flight service concept. By rolling this out to 80+ routes, Avianca is signaling a firm commitment to customer experience, especially on routes heavily trafficked by corporate travelers and discerning tourists.