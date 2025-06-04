Russia’s S7 Airlines Adds Summer Routes to Popular Holiday Cities

S7 Airlines is expanding its summer flight schedule to meet growing demand during the peak 2025 travel season. In June, the airline will significantly increase the number of flights from Moscow, Novosibirsk, Irkutsk, and Vladivostok, giving travelers more options to reach popular holiday cities across Russia and beyond.
This strategic expansion is already in motion, with ticket sales for the new and additional flights now open to passengers. According to Igor Veretennikov, Strategy Director of S7 Group, the airline continuously monitors passenger needs and adjusts routes accordingly. The increase in summer flights is part of this flexible approach to planning.
From Moscow, travelers can expect more frequent departures to Abakan, Sochi, Chita, Kaliningrad, Gorno-Altaysk, Ulan-Ude, Volgograd, and Yakutsk. These cities are among the top choices for domestic summer vacations, offering access to scenic mountains, coastal resorts, and historic destinations.
Novosibirsk will see one of the most dramatic expansions, with new flights being added to over 20 destinations. These include both domestic hotspots like Sochi, Kaliningrad, and Mineralnye Vody, as well as international cities such as Almaty and Antalya. The increased schedule from Tolmachevo Airport also includes routes to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Norilsk, and Vladivostok, offering travelers greater flexibility across Siberia and the Russian Far East.
In Irkutsk, additional June flights are being launched to Sochi and Ufa, opening easier access to Russia’s Black Sea coast and the Republic of Bashkortostan. Meanwhile, passengers flying from Vladivostok will benefit from more frequent flights to Irkutsk and Yakutsk, improving air connectivity in the Russian Far East.
The airline’s summer upgrade is not just about quantity — it’s also about better connections. Many of the new flights are timed to ensure convenient layovers and smooth transfers between S7’s expanding route network.
With domestic tourism continuing to grow in Russia, especially during warmer months, these flight additions support regional economies and boost access to natural attractions, cultural heritage sites, and resort destinations. Whether passengers are looking to explore the wild beauty of Yakutia, the sunlit shores of Sochi, or the volcanic landscapes of Kamchatka, S7’s expanded schedule makes it easier than ever to plan a Russian getaway.