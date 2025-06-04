Luxury Mountain Hotel Launches in North Ossetia by Cosmos Group

Cosmos Hotel Group has launched a new 4-star mountain hotel, Cosmos Vladikavkaz La Vallee, set in the breathtaking natural beauty of the Dargava Gorge in North Ossetia. This latest addition marks the company’s 40th managed property and represents the first chain hotel in the region under federal hotel management, promising to be a major draw for tourists seeking comfort amidst the stunning Caucasus Mountains.
Located just a short 5-minute drive from the mysterious Dargava Necropolis, often called the “city of the dead,” and only 20 minutes from the Midagraba Valley, home to one of Europe’s highest waterfalls, the hotel offers guests a unique blend of nature, history, and culture. The picturesque surroundings provide plenty of opportunities for hiking, horseback riding, paragliding, and jeep tours, making it an ideal base for outdoor enthusiasts.
The hotel features 70 spacious rooms that range from cozy standard accommodations to exclusive suites, including barrier-free rooms designed for guests with special needs. Each room is elegantly decorated to reflect the region’s distinct character while offering modern comforts. Wellness options include a contemporary spa complex with a 25-meter swimming pool, sauna, hammam, and gym, allowing visitors to relax after a day exploring the rugged landscape.
Dining options at Cosmos Vladikavkaz La Vallee include two restaurants serving a mix of Caucasian and European cuisine, catering to a variety of tastes. For business travelers and event organizers, a conference hall that accommodates up to 200 people is available. A helipad also enhances the hotel’s accessibility, making transfers and regional excursions convenient for guests arriving by helicopter.
Beyond the hotel itself, travelers can explore many cultural and natural landmarks nearby. Besides the Dargava Necropolis and Midagraba waterfalls, recommended excursions include visits to the Kurtatinsky Gorge, the medieval Dzivgis fortress, ancient sanctuaries, and panoramic viewing platforms. A drive of about an hour leads to the Alan Monastery, while more adventurous guests can venture toward the Tsey Gorge and Mamison Pass.