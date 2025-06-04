New Chișinău Route From Dubai Announced by Flydubai

Flydubai has announced a new direct route between Dubai and Chișinău, the capital of Moldova, with flights set to begin on September 17, 2025. This new connection is expected to significantly boost travel options between the United Arab Emirates and Eastern Europe, particularly for travelers using Chișinău International Airport as a transit point.
Until now, air travel between Dubai and Chișinău has been limited, with only the Moldovan airline FlyOne operating two flights per week. Flydubai’s entry into the market will double that frequency, bringing the total to four direct flights weekly between the two cities. This expansion is part of the airline’s broader strategy to increase its presence in Eastern Europe and open more convenient travel routes for both tourists and business travelers.
Round-trip tickets on the new route start at €380, excluding checked baggage. This makes the offering competitive for travelers looking for affordable access to the UAE and, through Flydubai’s partnerships, beyond.
The route is also expected to benefit Ukrainian travelers, many of whom currently use Chișinău as a hub for international connections. With Moldova sharing a border with Ukraine, Chișinău International Airport has become a key regional gateway, especially in light of the ongoing conflict and disruptions to Ukraine’s own airspace.