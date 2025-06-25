Radisson RED’s Next Big Move Is Right in the Heart of London

Radisson RED, the upscale lifestyle brand renowned for its bold design and playful twist on conventional hospitality, is set to make a major entry into central London with a new hotel planned on Leman Street. Strategically located near the City of London, the site offers close proximity to the financial district, Liverpool Street Station, and iconic landmarks such as Tower Bridge and the Tower of London.
The development is a collaboration between Radisson Hotel Group and PPHE Hotel Group, who have recently signed an agreement to acquire a mixed-use site where the hotel will be built. Slated to open in 2029, the property will feature a minimum of 182 guest rooms, alongside a restaurant, bar, gym, and office spaces. The current office buildings on the site will be demolished to make way for this new, vibrant lifestyle hotel.
Known for its innovative upscale select-service model, Radisson RED combines service flexibility with operational efficiency, unlocking significant real estate value. The hotel’s interior design will reflect the brand’s signature bold and cutting-edge style, targeting guests who seek a dynamic and immersive hospitality experience.
Sustainability is a core focus of the project, with the development aiming for a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ environmental accreditation. Features such as energy-efficient systems and sustainable materials will play a major role in the hotel’s construction and operations, underlining Radisson RED’s commitment to eco-conscious development in urban locations.
Greg Hegarty, Co-CEO of PPHE Hotel Group, commented on the project: “This site will be a great addition to our development pipeline as we continue to extend our portfolio and presence in the London market. It is an exciting project which leverages our ‘Buy, Build, Operate’ business model and expertise as well as our multi-brand and multi-market segment strategy. We look forward to bringing Radisson RED to central London, following our recent Radisson RED openings in Berlin and Belgrade.”
Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Global Chief Development Officer at Radisson Hotel Group, added: “Over 65% of our owners have more than one hotel with us, due to the relevance of our brands, our approach, and results. This marks our first Radisson RED in central London and reflects our commitment to growing our lifestyle portfolio in key global cities. We value our long-standing partnership with PPHE Hotel Group and are grateful for their continued trust in our brands and people.”
The upcoming Radisson RED hotel is expected to energize London’s hospitality scene with its bold design, focus on sustainability, and prime location bridging the city’s bustling financial center and creative east-end. With the scheduled opening in 2029, it will offer a fresh, vibrant option for travelers and locals seeking an innovative lifestyle hotel experience in one of the world’s most dynamic cities.