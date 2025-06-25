Bvlgari’s Upcoming Resort in Abu Dhabi Will Redefine Luxury Living

Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts is set to elevate luxury hospitality once again with a spectacular new project in Abu Dhabi, expected to open in 2030. In a long-term partnership with Eagle Hills, the Italian luxury brand will develop an exclusive island resort featuring a stunning collection of private mansions, villas, and world-class amenities designed to redefine high-end living.
The Bvlgari Resort Abu Dhabi will be located on a secluded island accessible by a specially constructed bridge, offering guests a unique blend of privacy and convenience. The resort will feature 60 rooms, including 30 beachside villas, each equipped with a private pool, alongside 90 private mansions ranging from 1,650m² to 2,500m². Among the mansions, eight estates will boast private beaches, while many will offer private docks for boats up to 25 meters, perfectly catering to the lifestyle of the world’s most discerning travelers.
Italian design firms ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel and LAND SRL have been commissioned to bring this vision to life, with ACPV leading the architectural design and LAND SRL shaping the landscape. This commitment to Italian craftsmanship and design excellence is evident throughout the project, blending timeless elegance with contemporary luxury.
The resort’s main building will include two exclusive Bvlgari Suites and a lavish Bvlgari Penthouse. Signature brand offerings such as Il Caffè, the Bvlgari Dolci boutique, and La Galleria concept store will add distinctive touches that showcase Bvlgari’s renowned heritage. Guests will also have access to the expansive 2,000m² Bvlgari Spa featuring a 25-meter pool, a 1,000m² fitness center, and an outdoor deck designed for ultimate relaxation and wellness.
Dining options at the resort will span a variety of global cuisines, complemented by a Yacht Club and a 40-berth marina, creating a lifestyle destination tailored to luxury travelers who crave both comfort and exclusivity. The city-side Ballroom will offer a grand venue for private events and celebrations, enhancing the resort’s appeal as a premier destination for both leisure and business.
Eagle Hills, led by founder Mohamed Alabbar, brings deep expertise in luxury real estate development in Abu Dhabi, making this partnership a natural fit for delivering a world-class project that elevates the city’s standing as a global luxury hotspot.
As Bvlgari looks toward 2030, the resort promises to set a new benchmark in the global luxury hospitality scene. Its blend of refined Italian design, exceptional amenities, and a prime island location will make it a coveted destination for affluent travelers seeking unparalleled experiences in the heart of Abu Dhabi.