Scandic Opens The Dock 69°39 by Scandic in Tromsø

With 12 floors and a total area of 17,300 m2, the new hotel will play a central role in the growing Vervet district in Tromsø. Scandic already operates two hotels with 390 rooms in the city. By opening The Dock 69°39 by Scandic with 305 rooms, the company has nearly doubled the number of rooms it operates in Tromsø, further fortifying Scandic’s number one position in the Nordic market.
– It is with great pleasure that we can now welcome guests to our newest signature hotel. The Dock 69°39 by Scandic is a unique hotel that we expect to be a natural meeting place for visitors, as it so precisely meets the growing demand from leisure travelers discovering Northern Norway and Northern Europe, says Asle Prestegard, COO, Scandic Norway.
With its spectacular architecture, The Dock 69°39 by Scandic will undoubtedly become a natural gathering spot for Tromsø residents and international guests alike, where the city’s climate has played a decisive role in the design of the hotel. For example, the carpets of the hotel are made from recycled fishing nets and designed to withstand crampons and spikes, and the rooftop features a heated running track, offering hotel guests a fresh jog all year around. These elements are part of the hotel’s comprehensive approach and sustainable strategy for year-round use. In line with Scandic’s sustainability program, The Dock 69°39 by Scandic is also certified by the Nordic Swan Ecolabel and built according to the BREEAM Excellent environmental certification, one of the highest certifications for sustainability in buildings.
The Dock 69°39 by Scandic is Scandic’s sixth signature hotel, where design, location and the hotel experience are central elements. The company’s other signature hotels include Hotel Norge by Scandic in Bergen and Grand Hotel Oslo by Scandic in Norway, Downtown Camper by Scandic and Haymarket By Scandic in Sweden, and Marski by Scandic in Finland.
Facts about The Dock 69°39 by Scandic
- Scandic’s 3rd signature hotel in Norway
- The hotel is 17,300 m2 in total
- 12 floors with 305 rooms
- Rooftop bar
- Wellness area with sauna
- Upper Dock Brasserie & Bar – hotel restaurant on 10th floor
- Heated running track on rooftop
- 8 conference and meeting rooms with capacity for 8–200 people