Israel Launches Operation “Safe Return”

Israel’s Ministry of Transportation announced on Monday a large-scale rescue initiative to repatriate citizens stranded overseas, as the country’s airspace remains closed amid ongoing regional instability. The government, in coordination with the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), is launching Operation “Safe Return” (מבצע “חזרה בטוחה”).
As part of the plan, two cruise ships operated by Mano Shipping Company will be used to transport Israelis back home via Cyprus. Each vessel can carry up to 2,000 passengers and will serve as a maritime bridge for evacuees from key nearby ports.
In addition to the maritime effort, Israel will operate special repatriation flights from New York, Bangkok, Larnaca, Athens, and Rome, in cooperation with domestic carriers El Al, Arkia, and Israir. Passengers will be able to register for flights through the airlines’ official websites.
Local media reports estimate that as many as 200,000 Israelis are currently stranded abroad, unable to return by air due to the closure of Israel’s skies.
In accordance with the decision of the security authorities, Israeli airspace remains closed for civilian takeoffs and landings.