Airlines Suspend Flights to Israel and the Middle East

A growing number of international airlines are suspending or altering their flight operations to Israel and across the Middle East in response to the latest outbreak of military conflict in the region. Safety concerns and airspace restrictions have prompted widespread cancellations, diversions, and extended service suspensions.
Russian flag carrier Aeroflot has canceled all flights to Tehran and rerouted services to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha (charter), and Malé, avoiding Iranian airspace.
Red Wings Airlines has suspended flights to Israel through June 16, while low-cost carrier Pobeda has canceled services between Moscow and the UAE from June 18 to 23, offering full refunds to affected passengers.
flydubai has halted flights to Israel, Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, and Syria, while Qatar Airways suspended flights to Iran and Iraq.
EgyptAir has ceased operations to Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon, and Greece’s Aegean Airlines has suspended flights to Tel Aviv.
Meanwhile, Etihad Airways and Turkish Airlines are rerouting some flights through Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, to avoid affected airspace.
Israeli carriers El Al Airlines and Israir have evacuated their aircraft out of the country and also announced a temporary suspension of operations.
The Lufthansa Group — including Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, and Eurowings — has extended its suspension of flights to Israel until June 23.
Brussels Airlines will not operate flights to Israel until mid-July, while Italy’s ITA Airways has canceled its Tel Aviv flights through June 22.
Spanish low-cost carrier Iberia Express has extended its suspension until June 30.
Air India has suspended services to Tel Aviv until June 18, while Air Seychelles and British Airways will not resume flights to Israel before the end of July.
EasyJet has canceled flights through the end of June, and Ryanair is suspending its services to Israel until September.
North American carriers United Airlines and Air Canada have both halted all flights to Israel until the end of summer, citing security concerns and operational risks.