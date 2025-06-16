Silver Airways Ceases Operations After Failed Bankruptcy Restructuring

Regional carrier Silver Airways has officially ceased all operations, ending its service across Florida, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean. A travel alert on the airline’s website advises:
“Please do not go to the airport. All credit card purchases should be refundable through your credit card company or your travel agency.”
The decision follows months of financial turbulence and an ultimately unsuccessful attempt to restructure under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, which the company filed for on December 30, 2024. Silver had hoped to stabilize operations and complete a restructuring plan by March 2025. However, by April, the bankruptcy trustee moved to dismiss the case after the airline failed to secure the necessary financing and continued to incur losses.
At the time of filing, Silver Airways reported $90 million in assets and $400 million in debt, including $8 million in unpaid taxes and $27.7 million owed to unsecured creditors.
Once operating a fleet of 16 aircraft and serving 24 cities, the carrier had reduced its fleet to just seven aircraft by April. According to aviation data from Cirium, Silver had been scheduled to fly to 16 destinations in June.
Silver Airways also operated the Seaborn Airlines brand, which connected St. Croix and St. Thomas via seaplane.
In a statement, the company disclosed that it had entered into a deal to sell its assets to another airline holding company. However, the buyer has since opted not to continue Silver’s flight operations.
Passengers with existing bookings are being urged to contact their credit card companies or travel agents for refunds.
Silver Airways’ collapse marks another blow to regional air connectivity in the southeastern U.S. and Caribbean, particularly for smaller markets that depended on its short-haul service network.