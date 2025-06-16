Berlin-Based Startup Nox to Launch Affordable Private Night Trains Across Europe by 2027

A new travel disruptor is set to revolutionize how Europeans get around the continent. Berlin-based startup Nox has announced its ambitious plan to launch a network of overnight trains offering affordable, fully private rooms by 2027—positioning itself as a comfortable and sustainable alternative to short-haul flights.
Founded by Thibault Constant, a popular rail travel content creator known as Simply Railway, and Janek Smalla, a former executive at FlixTrain and Bolt, Nox aims to reimagine the night train experience. “Sleeping while a train gets you across Europe is a great concept,” says Constant. “But today, most people have to share cabins with strangers, the beds are tight, and the fares are often higher than flying. We want to change that.”
Nox plans to offer three types of private rooms—each equipped with 2-meter-long beds, dedicated seating and tables, ample luggage space, and options for double beds or panoramic windows. All rooms will be designed for one or two people, creating a hotel-like experience on rails.
What sets Nox apart is its goal to combine comfort with affordability. “Our modular room design allows us to fit more passengers per train than traditional operators,” explains Smalla. “This, along with a strong focus on standardisation and operational efficiency, will help us keep ticket prices competitive with low-cost airlines.”
The company has already reserved train coaches, is in the final stages of interior design approval, and is preparing for a major funding round in autumn 2025. Initial routes will cover over 35 key European corridors, making the network a practical option for both business and leisure travelers.
Nox’s announcement comes at a time when demand for sustainable travel alternatives is growing across Europe. As governments push for reduced air travel emissions and travelers seek more comfortable, climate-friendly options, Nox is positioning itself at the heart of this shift.
With operations set to begin in 2027, Nox hopes to make overnight rail travel a mainstream, modern, and appealing choice for a new generation of European travelers.