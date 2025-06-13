Israel Air Space Is Closed. All Flights Halted

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have officially launched a military operation codenamed “Am Kalavi.” Amid rapidly escalating regional tensions, Ben Gurion Airport and others have been shut down, and national airline El Al has suspended all flights until further notice. Israel’s airspace is closed until further notice.
Iraq closed its airspace and suspended all air traffic Friday following Israel’s attack.
Massive Strikes on Iranian Targets
According to IDF statements, the initial wave of the operation involved airstrikes on dozens of key military sites across Iran, including:
Military command facilities
Operational command centers
Armed Forces Headquarters
Nuclear infrastructure
The strikes were described as precision attacks intended to cripple Iran’s military capabilities and disrupt its command structure, particularly those involved in strategic weapons development.
Expectations and Escalation
Military officials have warned that the operation may continue for several days or longer, depending on Iran’s response and developments on the ground. Heavy retaliatory fire from Iran is expected, including possible missile attacks and strikes by Iranian-backed militias.
National Security Measures
In light of the heightened threat level:
Civilians in central and northern Israel have been instructed to remain near bomb shelters.
Movement restrictions have been implemented in some areas.
All non-essential public events have been canceled.
Israel’s Home Front Command and air defense systems are on high alert nationwide.