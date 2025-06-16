LGBTQ+ Travel Moves Forward: Booking.com Travel Proud Program Reaches 100,000 Properties

Exploring the world should be an exciting and welcoming experience for everyone. But this isn’t always the case. Traveling as an LGBTQ+ person can require an extra layer of consideration and planning to navigate today’s travel landscape. Booking.com research reveals that for more than half (59%) of LGBTQ+ travelers, being part of the LGBTQ+ community has an impact on the preparation they do before booking a trip and for 63%, considering whether they can be their most authentic self while traveling is a key factor. For LGBTQ+ individuals, making informed travel decisions continues to be a vital consideration.
With a mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, regardless of who they love or how they identify, Booking.com launched its Travel Proud program back in 2021, to help LGBTQ+ travelers better plan their next trip. The Travel Proud program provides free inclusive hospitality training for accommodations to help them gain a better understanding of the specific challenges faced by LGBTQ+ travelers, as well as what can be done to make every guest feel more welcome.
This Pride Month, Booking.com is celebrating a key milestone. In only four years there are now more than 100,000 Travel Proud properties across more than 150 countries and territories and in 16,000 cities and destinations. The number of Travel Proud properties on the platform is up 49% from this time last year**, as accommodation partners across the world show their commitment to be more inclusive to guests, amid a complex global landscape.
For LGBTQ+ travelers, that means 100,000 properties are committed to not only celebrating diversity, but also providing a safe and inclusive environment, and for the majority of LGBTQ+ travelers (73%), seeing increased inclusivity of the travel industry has made them feel more comfortable traveling. For an exciting, welcoming and more comfortable trip, Booking.com is sharing ten LGBTQ+ friendly destinations from around the world***, from classic destinations with a twist, to newer must-visits for LGBTQ+ travelers.