Staycation Surge: Americans Embrace Local Adventures This July 4th Weekend

Travel is heating up across the country this July 4th weekend, with domestic searches jumping 20% compared to last year, as Americans take full advantage of the extended holiday. Whether it’s a nearby escape or a road trip adventure, travelers are increasingly choosing staycations and short-distance travel, fueling a 32% rise in journeys within 300 miles of home.
With more travelers opting to explore their own backyards, Airbnb’s recently launched Experiences and Services platform is offering them a fresh way to elevate their getaways — from food tours and local history walks to private chefs and outdoor adventures.
Across the U.S., experiences are as diverse as the regions themselves:
Northwest
San Francisco, CA: Tour the Mission District Murals with local muralists.
Portland, OR: Create a custom cider blend to take home.
Seattle, WA: Sail Puget Sound and spot marine wildlife.
Driggs, ID: Soar above Teton Valley on a sunrise hot air balloon ride.
Livingston, MT: Ride horseback along scenic trails.
Southwest
Santa Monica, CA: Visit a farmers market with a professional chef.
Los Angeles, CA: Join a golden hour photo walk through historic streets.
Austin, TX: Enjoy an in-home brunch by a top-tier chef.
Santa Fe, NM: Learn freestyle weaving with a local artist.
Phoenix, AZ: Hike Antelope Canyon and Horseshoe Bend on Navajo Land.
Northeast
Boston, MA: Learn to shuck oysters on the East Boston docks.
South Portland, ME: Cycle the coast and explore lighthouse legends.
Newbury, VT: Kayak Vermont’s peaceful waters.
Newport, RI: Craft a scrimshaw bookmark with an artist.
Bar Harbor, ME: Take a mindfulness journey in Acadia National Park.
Southeast
Miami, FL: Spray paint your own street art at Wynwood Walls.
Charleston, SC: Cruise rivers to Morris Island and spot dolphins.
Nashville, TN: Mix cocktails with a pro in East Nashville.
Purcellville, VA: Walk scenic Virginia trails and learn horsemanship.
Atlanta, GA: Discover Civil Rights history in the Old Fourth Ward.
Midwest
Chicago, IL: Dine in with a personal chef for a four-course meal.
Deadwood, SD: Sample local bourbon and learn about distilling.
Cincinnati, OH: Taste your way through Findlay Market with a local host.
Chicago, IL: Join a street art workshop with local creators.
Oak Park, IL: Explore architectural gems including Frank Lloyd Wright homes.
With experiences averaging just $66 — and many under $50 — these adventures are wallet-friendly ways to upgrade any long weekend. In fact, a recent consumer survey by Panterra found that many Americans are prioritizing vacations above other spending categories, even sacrificing dining out and shopping to preserve their travel plans.