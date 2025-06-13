Scandinavian Airlines and Vietnam Airlines Enter Codeshare Partnership

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) and Vietnam Airlines today announced a new codeshare agreement that will connect Scandinavia and Vietnam more closely than ever before.
The partnership, formed between two SkyTeam members, is designed to enhance travel convenience, expand connectivity, and offer passengers the ability to earn and redeem SAS EuroBonus or LotusMiles points across both networks. Ticket sales are expected to begin in early July.
The agreement will allow passengers to book itineraries that include segments operated by either airline through a single reservation, making travel between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and the Scandinavian capitals Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Oslo more flexible and efficient. With SAS ranked as the most punctual airline in both Europe and the world, travelers can also expect a reliable and seamless journey across continents.
“We are pleased to expand our network to Vietnam through Vietnam Airlines, a trusted partner internationally recognized for its safety and on-time performance. As the world’s most punctual airline, we take pride in offering our passengers reliable and seamless connections—now extended to Vietnam through this partnership. This agreement is a testament to the value of the SkyTeam alliance in delivering global connectivity and shared benefits for frequent flyers. It also opens up exciting opportunities for our passengers to experience Vietnam’s vibrant culture, natural beauty, and exceptional cuisine,” says Paul Verhagen, Chief Commercial Officer at SAS.
The codeshare collaboration marks a step forward in linking two regions with strong cultural and economic ties and supports broader ambitions for increased tourism and business travel.
“We are delighted to partner with Scandinavian Airlines, one of the leading national carriers in the Nordic region, renowned for its extensive European route network and services that reflect the distinct essence of Scandinavian culture. As both airlines are members of the SkyTeam alliance, this provides a solid foundation for implementing an effective codeshare agreement, offering passengers more destination choices and enhanced benefits for members of each airlines frequent flyer program. At the same time, this partnership marks an important step forward in promoting economic, trade, and cultural exchanges between Vietnam and the Scandinavian region,” says Dang Anh Tuan, Executive Vice President of Vietnam Airlines.
The announcement was made at the Vietnam–Sweden Business Forum, held in connection with the official visit of Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh to Sweden, and in the presence of Sweden’s Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Benjamin Dousa.