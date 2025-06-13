Princess Cruises to Homeport Two Ships in Singapore for 2026-27 Season

Princess Cruises will be homeporting two ships in Singapore for the second time when Sapphire Princess joins Diamond Princess for the 2026-27 season. This will mean that both ships will be able to offer a wider range of itineraries and more sailing dates for guests to choose from for the Singapore 2026-27 season including several festive sailings.
The first time that these two sister ships were based in Singapore, was in 2018-2019. Sapphire Princess was the first Princess ship to homeport in Singapore, and for six seasons from 2014 to 2020. Both ships can accommodate up to 2,670 guests each.
Diamond Princess will return to Singapore for the upcoming season from December 2025 to February 2026, being her third season in the region.
Key highlights of Sapphire Princess’ Singapore season 2026-27
Sapphire Princess will offer 18 itineraries from Singapore, including round-trip Southeast Asia and Far East sailings, and special holiday cruises. Many itineraries include late-night stays in destinations like Ha Long Bay, Bangkok and Hong Kong.
Specific Itineraries include:
- 33-night Los Angeles to Singapore: On 15 October 2025, Sapphire Princess will embark on a repositioning voyage from Los Angeles before crossing the Pacific to visit several destinations in Hawaii, Asia (Taiwan, Hong Kong & Vietnam) and Yokohama, before sailing for Singapore.
- Christmas and New Year: A 14-day Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam itinerary visiting eight destinations, including stops in Kuala Lumpur, Penang & Langkawi; Ho Chi Minh City; Sihanoukville in Cambodia; Phuket & Koh Samui including an overnight stop in Bangkok.
- Chinese New Year/Valentine’s Day (6 Feb 2027): Guests can celebrate the welcoming of the Year of the Goat onboard as the ship embarks on the first day of Chinese New Year for a 14-day cruise, visiting 10 ports in Southeast Asia.
- Round-trip Southeast Asia: 10- to 16-day round-trip sailings from Singapore, visiting Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Key highlights of Diamond Princess’ Singapore season 2026-27
Diamond Princess’ extended season in Japan offers 35 unique itineraries featuring 7- to 28-day voyages sailing from February to November 2026. Thereafter, she sails to Singapore, where she will offer cruises to 28 destinations across eight countries on 11 sailings, from November 2026 to March 2027.
Other highlights include:
- The season begins and concludes sailing between Singapore and Japan, offering a variety of options from 14- to 31-days via Taiwan, Hong Kong and Vietnam.
- Christmas & New Year: A 14-day holiday cruise with visits to Kuala Lumpur, Ho Chi Minh City, and Bangkok.
- Chinese New Year/Valentine’s Day: 16-night cruise to Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam with Halong Bay scenic cruising.
- 10- to 16-day roundtrip sailings from Singapore visiting Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand.
Built in Japan, Diamond Princess offers a unique experience tailored to the region. Guests can enjoy authentic cuisine at Kai Sushi, sip Japanese-inspired cocktails, soak in the traditional Izumi bath at the largest Japanese bath complex at sea and enjoy regional entertainment and holiday celebrations.