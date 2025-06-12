WestJet Gains Access to 29 Scandinavian Cities with SAS Deal

WestJet has announced a significant new interline partnership with Scandinavian Airlines System (SAS), opening up seamless travel options for passengers between Canada and key destinations across the Nordic region. This agreement allows WestJet guests to book single-ticket itineraries to 29 cities in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway, including major hubs like Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Gothenburg, Luleå, and Malmö.
The partnership enhances connectivity through SAS’s nonstop flights from Toronto Pearson (YYZ) to its global hub in Copenhagen (CPH), providing a direct gateway to Scandinavia and beyond. Besides Toronto, WestJet customers can also connect to SAS’s extensive network via London Heathrow, Paris, Dublin, Amsterdam, Reykjavik, and other major European airports.
John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer, expressed enthusiasm about the deal, saying, “We’re pleased to welcome SAS as our latest interline partner, creating new two-way travel opportunities between Canada and key destinations across Northern Europe. This partnership not only enhances connectivity for WestJet guests heading to Scandinavia but also opens up smoother access for Nordic travellers looking to experience the best of Canada through our growing domestic network.”
The agreement enables convenient connections with the added benefits of single-point check-in and through-checked baggage, simplifying the travel experience for passengers on both airlines. Tickets for combined WestJet and SAS flights will be available through travel agents and third-party platforms starting June 26, 2025.
Paul Verhagen, Chief Commercial Officer at SAS, highlighted the partnership’s potential: “This partnership lays the foundation for a long-term collaboration that will benefit travelers on both sides of the Atlantic. Together with WestJet, we’re not only connecting Scandinavia with more destinations across Canada — we’re also opening up new ways to reach Europe from key Canadian cities. And with our planned codeshare, even more seamless options are just around the corner.”
This interline agreement is just the first step in a deeper cooperation between WestJet and SAS. Both airlines intend to expand the partnership to include codeshare flights in the near future, offering passengers even more flexibility and integrated travel options.
For travelers, this new partnership means greater ease in planning trips between Canada and Northern Europe, with smoother transfers and more destination choices. As WestJet continues to grow its international presence, this deal represents a strategic boost in service and connectivity that benefits passengers on both sides of the Atlantic.