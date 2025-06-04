TAP Adds Summer Flights Between Faro and Funchal

TAP Air Portugal has added summer flights between Faro and Funchal, making it easier for travelers to explore two of the country’s most beloved destinations. The new domestic route connects the Algarve and Madeira with direct service twice a week, giving locals and tourists more flexibility to enjoy Portugal’s diverse landscapes.
The route officially launched on June 2 and will run until September 11, 2025. Flights take place on Mondays and Thursdays, offering convenient options for long weekends or midweek escapes. On Mondays, flights leave Funchal at 20:50 and return from Faro at 23:15. On Thursdays, travelers can fly out of Funchal early at 6:10, with a return flight from Faro at 8:35.
Operated with Embraer 190 aircraft, each plane seats 106 passengers. Over the summer season, a total of 30 flight frequencies are scheduled, offering 3,180 seats each way between the regions.
This new route reflects TAP’s ongoing strategy to strengthen mobility within Portugal. By boosting connections between the mainland and the islands, the airline aims to support domestic tourism while offering more comfort and accessibility to passengers.
Faro, known for its historic charm and stunning Algarve coastline, and Funchal, Madeira’s vibrant capital surrounded by dramatic volcanic scenery, are two of Portugal’s top destinations. The new link makes it easier for travelers to combine beach relaxation with island adventure—without the need to connect through Lisbon or Porto.
The Faro–Funchal flights are especially valuable for summer travelers looking to explore more of Portugal without the hassle of long drives or multiple layovers. Whether it’s a family vacation, a hiking getaway, or a food-filled retreat, this direct route opens up new possibilities for discovering the best of Portugal.
With strong demand for domestic getaways and short-haul leisure trips, TAP’s move adds an attractive option for both residents and visitors alike. The airline’s summer schedule shows a clear push to meet growing travel interest while offering comfort and efficiency on popular national routes.