airBaltic Launches Tirana Flights From Tallinn and Vilnius

airBaltic has launched new direct flights to Tirana from both Tallinn and Vilnius, expanding its presence in the Albanian market and connecting all three Baltic capitals to Albania’s vibrant capital city. The move follows growing demand for travel between the Baltics and Albania, especially after last year’s successful launch of the Riga–Tirana route.
The first flight from Tallinn departed on June 2, 2025, while the inaugural Vilnius flight took off just past midnight on June 3, 2025. Both new routes will operate twice a week through September 30, giving travelers more flexibility during the busy summer season.
According to Mantas Vrubliauskas, Vice President of Network Management at airBaltic, interest in Albania has soared. “Since the launch of direct flights from our home base in Riga to Tirana last year, demand for travel between the Baltics and Albania has grown significantly, making it one of our most popular summer destinations,” he said.
The new flights are part of airBaltic’s strategy to enhance regional mobility and strengthen its position in Southeastern Europe. The direct routes from Tallinn and Vilnius not only provide more convenient travel options for Baltic passengers heading to Albania but also support inbound tourism from Albania to Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.
With the addition of these routes, airBaltic now operates three direct services to Tirana, offering connections from Riga, Tallinn, and Vilnius, each twice weekly. This network expansion provides more leisure opportunities for travelers and improves access to airBaltic’s broader route map of over 70 destinations.
This summer, the Latvian airline will operate 22 direct routes from Tallinn and 16 from Vilnius, including continued service from Palanga (Lithuania) to Amsterdam and Riga. The seasonal network reflects airBaltic’s focus on leisure travel, responding to passenger demand for short-haul summer destinations.
Tirana, with its mix of Mediterranean energy, Ottoman architecture, and Adriatic beaches nearby, is an increasingly attractive destination for Northern European travelers. These new flights now make it easier than ever to experience Albania’s capital without long layovers or complicated connections.
For airBaltic, the expansion into Albania is a sign of how regional airlines are shifting toward more dynamic summer offerings—linking lesser-served but high-potential markets with direct, reliable service.