Wizz Air Adds Direct Flights From Katowice Airport to Madrid

Wizz Air has added a direct flight from Katowice Airport to Madrid, expanding the budget airline’s growing network across Europe. Starting June 3, 2025, travelers will be able to fly between southern Poland and Spain’s energetic capital three times a week—on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
This new route is part of Wizz Air’s summer 2025 expansion and follows two other recent route launches from Katowice Airport to Chisinau, Moldova and Pisa, Italy, which began operations on June 1 and 2. One-way fares for the Madrid flights start at just PLN 179, giving Polish travelers a new low-cost way to reach one of Europe’s most popular cities for food, art, and sunshine.
Katowice’s connection to Madrid is more than just another line on the flight map. It’s a sign of how Wizz Air continues to commit to Poland as a major base. By summer 2025, the airline will be flying nearly 180 routes from Poland to 28 countries. And at Katowice Airport alone, Wizz Air now operates six Airbus A320 family aircraft.
Artur Tomasik, President of the Management Board of Górnośląskie Towarzystwo Lotnicze SA, noted that the airline’s newest destinations will likely draw strong interest and play a role in helping the airport hit record numbers. “In 2025, for the first time in history, more than 7 million passengers will use the Katowice Airport route network,” he said.
Madrid is known for its buzzing nightlife, wide boulevards, and world-class museums like the Prado and Reina Sofía. This new direct connection makes it even easier for Polish tourists to explore Spain’s capital for a weekend getaway or a longer summer adventure. For Spanish travelers, it also opens the door to discovering the cultural and natural attractions of Poland’s Silesian region.
Wizz Air’s move comes at a time when budget carriers are competing harder than ever to attract leisure and business travelers with affordable and frequent connections across the continent. For passengers, that means more choices, more deals, and more chances to discover new corners of Europe—without breaking the bank.
With Madrid added to the map, Katowice Airport is continuing to grow as one of Poland’s key gateways to Europe. And with summer just around the corner, the timing couldn’t be better.