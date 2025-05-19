TAP Starts Lisbon to Los Angeles Direct Flights

TAP Air Portugal has launched a new direct flight route between Lisbon and Los Angeles, expanding its transatlantic network and offering travelers a new way to reach Southern California. The airline began the service on May 16, flying nonstop between Portugal’s capital and the city known as the entertainment capital of the world.
This new connection is operated on an Airbus A330-900, a wide-body aircraft that can carry 298 passengers. Flights leave Lisbon at 09:55 and land in Los Angeles at 14:40, making the journey time just under 13 hours. The return flight departs Los Angeles at 16:40, arriving in Lisbon the next day at 12:00, with a slightly shorter flight time of 11 hours and 20 minutes.
TAP currently flies the Lisbon–Los Angeles route three times a week, on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Starting May 26, a Saturday flight will be added, bringing the total to four weekly departures.
Round-trip tickets for this route start at £572 in Economy Class, making it a competitive option for both tourists and business travelers. With this launch, TAP now flies to eight major US cities from Lisbon, including New York, Newark, Boston, Miami, Washington D.C., San Francisco, Chicago, and now Los Angeles. In addition, TAP also offers flights from Porto to Newark, and as of this week, Porto to Boston.
To celebrate the new route, TAP has teamed up with actor José Condessa to host a special social media competition. Fans are invited to recreate a scene from their favorite movie or TV series for a chance to win a round-trip for two from Lisbon to Los Angeles and two tickets to Paramount Studios in Hollywood.
With this new connection, TAP is not just linking two major cities—it’s opening up exciting opportunities for cultural exchange, tourism, and even a taste of the movie industry.