Alaska Airlines Adds First-Ever Nonstop Flights From Seattle to Rome

Alaska Airlines is making history by launching the first-ever nonstop flights from Seattle to Rome, connecting two iconic cities — the “Emerald City” and the “Eternal City” — for the very first time. This major expansion solidifies Seattle’s role as a global gateway, offering travelers a new, seamless way to reach one of Europe’s most beloved destinations.
The new route begins service in 2026, with flights available for booking later this fall at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Flights will be operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, offering a premium global experience as part of Alaska Airlines’ new international strategy. Passengers eager to be among the first to book can join an early-access list and be notified as soon as fares go on sale.
The flight schedule is designed with convenience in mind. From Seattle to Rome, planes will depart at 6 p.m. and arrive in Italy at 1:45 p.m. the next day, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Return flights from Rome to Seattle will depart at 3:45 p.m. and land back in Seattle at 6 p.m., flying on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
Rome has long been the most popular European destination not yet served by a direct flight from Seattle. It’s also one of the most-requested cities by Alaska’s Mileage Plan members. Now, with this new route, travelers from across the West Coast and Hawaiʻi will enjoy improved one-stop connectivity to Italy via Seattle.
This milestone route comes as Alaska Airlines moves closer to receiving a single operating certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in collaboration with Hawaiian Airlines. Once finalized, the expanded global network will allow both carriers to integrate international destinations more efficiently.
Seattle–Rome will be operated with the Dreamliner 787-9, an aircraft known for long-haul comfort and fuel efficiency. With spacious cabins, enhanced onboard amenities, and modern entertainment systems, the airline aims to deliver a superior in-flight experience for both business and leisure travelers.
For Seattle residents, this marks a new era in travel — offering the ability to explore Rome’s ancient ruins, Renaissance art, and bustling piazzas without a layover. For West Coast and Hawaiʻi passengers, this route opens a more direct path to Italy through Alaska’s expanding hub in Seattle.