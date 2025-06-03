Edelweiss Launches Non-Stop Flights to Seattle

Today, Monday, Edelweiss took off from Zurich to Seattle for the first time. The new connection was celebrated with a ceremony at Zurich Airport. At the symbolic ribbon cutting at the gate, Bernd Bauer, CEO of Edelweiss, Patrick Heymann, Chief Commercial Officer of Edelweiss, and Chantal Weinmann, Manager Marketing Services of Zurich Airport, joined the crew in cutting the ribbon to officially open the new route.
With Seattle, Edelweiss now flies directly from Zurich to four holiday destinations in the USA – Tampa Bay (Florida), Las Vegas and Denver. The seasonal flights take place on Mondays and Saturdays. An Airbus A340 with 314 seats is used for the flights. The season ends on 15 September 2025.
“Seattle is a destination that inspires with its spirit of innovation and cultural diversity,” says Bernd Bauer, CEO of Edelweiss. “For many of our guests, discovering the fascinating Pacific Northwest region is a long-awaited dream – whether hiking in the national parks, exploring the islands of Puget Sound or as the starting point for a road trip. With the new direct connection from Zurich, we are not only offering a convenient and comfortable journey but also creating unforgettable travel experiences.”
Seattle is known for its blend of nature, innovation and culture. The metropolis between Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountains offers everything from impressive mountain landscapes and famous landmarks such as the Space Needle to hip neighborhoods, museums and cafés.