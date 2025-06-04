Moxy Hotels Launches Istanbul Location in Beyoğlu

Moxy Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global collection, has officially launched its first property in Turkey with the opening of Moxy Istanbul Beyoğlu. This vibrant new hotel brings the brand’s signature playful energy and stylish design to one of Istanbul’s most iconic neighborhoods.
Located in the heart of Beyoğlu, just steps from Taksim Square and the bustling Istiklal Avenue, Moxy Istanbul Beyoğlu puts guests within easy reach of the city’s cultural and historical highlights, including Hagia Sophia and Topkapi Palace. Housed in the historic Afrika Han building, the hotel blends neoclassical architecture with modern design for a bold new take on Istanbul hospitality.
“Moxy has offered a stylish hospitality experience for the next generation of travellers for over a decade,” said Sandra Schulze-Potgieter, Vice President of Brand Management at Marriott International. “Istanbul is full of energy, culture and diversity, making it the perfect destination for the brand.”
Designed by Designist Architecture, the hotel showcases a youthful, eclectic look with vibrant colors, locally inspired artwork, and cinematic touches celebrating Turkish film culture. Materials such as wood and leather give the interiors warmth and texture, offering a fresh take on contemporary design while honoring the building’s historic roots.
Moxy Istanbul Beyoğlu features 167 guest rooms and suites, each thoughtfully crafted for young-at-heart travelers. Rooms offer smart amenities like USB ports, smart TVs, and free Wi-Fi. Some overlook the city’s lively streets while others face a peaceful atrium.
At the heart of the hotel is Bar Moxy, where guests can enjoy handcrafted cocktails, local beers, and small bites in a buzzing, music-filled environment. For those on the go, the 24/7 Grab & Go Delights station offers snacks and drinks any time, and the Breakfast Bar serves a casual morning spread designed to fuel a day of exploring the city.
Guests looking to stay active can take advantage of the 24-hour fitness center, fully equipped for a workout at any hour. Business travelers will also find modern meeting rooms on-site, designed for productive sessions in a creative setting.
With its bold design, central location, and social atmosphere, Moxy Istanbul Beyoğlu offers a new way to experience the city — where history, nightlife, and local culture collide.