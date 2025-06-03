A New Permanent Exhibition on Finnishness and Aino, Elissa and Alvar Aalto, Opens in Helsinki at Finlandia Hall on 4 June 2025 ​​​​​​​

On 4 June 2025, the much-awaited permanent Finlandia Exhibition – exploring Finnishness and the unique legacy of Aino, Elissa and Alvar Aalto, inluding their careers, lives, creativity, and humanity – will open at Finlandia Hall in Helsinki. The significant addition to the city’s cultural offering is set to become one of Helsinki’s most compelling new attractions. The exhibition is produced by Finlandia Hall.
The story-driven, experiential Finlandia Exhibition tells an inspiring and emotive tale of Finnishness, creativity, and humanity. Visitors will journey through the lives and work of the Aaltos, key moments in Finnish history, and even explore Finns’ relationship with nature and the forest. Finlandia Hall plays a central role in weaving these narratives together.
“An exhibition like this being displayed at Finlandia Hall is incredibly meaningful. Alvar Aalto designed the Hall as his magnum opus, as a stage for and symbol of Finland. We promise that the exhibition will add new depth to this through information and emotion. It closes the circle,” explains Johanna Tolonen, CEO of Finlandia Hall Ltd.
In January, the newly renovated Finlandia Hall opened its doors to the wider public, serving as an everyday leisure and experience venue. The permanent exhibition adds the finishing touch to the new Finlandia Experience service concept, which also includes a restaurant, wine café, accommodation apartments, and design shop.
“When designing the new Finlandia Hall, we wanted to create a comprehensive experience of an open house for all, offering a plethora of ways to experience culture and the history of the building. The permanent exhibition on the Aaltos, Finlandia Hall, and Finnishness is a natural part of this vision,” says Tolonen.
Aino and Alvar Aalto’s grandson Heikki Aalto-Alanen donated never-before-seen photos to the new exhibition. Photo: Kusti Mannin, Finlandia Hall.
A Dedicated Team of Experts Behind the Exhibition
A distinguished team of professionals is behind the exhibition’s creation. Exhibition architect Taina Väisänen and Doctor of Philosophy, historian, author and scriptwriter Kirsti Manninen were the leading duo behind the exhibition. Väisänen is one of Finland’s most distinguished exhibition designers and her handiwork can be seen in both major Finnish museums and in international exhibitions. Meanwhile, Manninen is one of Finland’s most famous authors and scriptwriters. In addition, several Aalto experts were consulted about the exhibition also.
The exhibition explores entirely new perspectives of the Aaltos’ achievements and their impact on Finnish architecture, design, society, and international networks. It also dives deeper than ever before into the Aaltos’ family life. For example, Aino and Alvar Aalto’s grandson Heikki Aalto-Alanen has donated over one hundred new, never-before-seen pictures of his grandparents and their life over the years from his family album.
“This exhibition differs from all previous Aalto exhibitions. It explores the Aaltos as people – talented, international architects living at a fascinating point in history, during global modernization. Aino and Alvar strongly influenced how the fresh, international influences were received in Finland, and on the other hand, how the rest of the world perceived Finland as a nation,” says Aalto-Alanen.
A large number of partners in collaboration were also involved in creating the Finlandia Exhibition.The main sponsor of the exhibition is KPMG. Other partners in collaboration are Finnish Forest Foundation’s New Wood project, Fiskars Group and Genelec. A comprehensive network of expert crafters were also involved in bringing the exhibition to life.
Finlandia Exhibition explores the life and work of Aino, Elissa and Alvar Aalto. Photo: Kusti Manninen, Finlandia Hall.
Finlandia Exhibition – A New Starting Point for Your Aalto Journey
The Finlandia Exhibition supplements Helsinki’s cultural offerings in a much-needed way and is expected to become Helsinki’s star attraction, a cultural experience for locals and visitors alike. “Finlandia Hall has always been an interesting destination both as a building and as an opportunity to learn more about the Aaltos’ work. The new services, particularly the Finlandia Exhibition, add depth to the experience. Helsinki was missing a clear place where you could explore the Aaltos and their legacy in such a comprehensive way,” explains Tolonen.
To this day, the Aaltos’ architecture and design continue to attract extensive interest from all over the world. The exhibition is expected to increase Helsinki’s and Finland’s attraction as a travel destination.
Photo: Kusti Manninen, Finlandia Hall.