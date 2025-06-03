90% of Hotels Still Overpay on Operating Costs, Study Finds

Hotel operating cost errors continue to burden the hospitality industry in 2025, with a staggering 90% of reviewed billing statements found to be incorrect. A new analysis by German platform Mineko reveals that hotel owners and operators often pay tens of thousands of euros more than necessary, mostly due to recurring and preventable mistakes in their utility and operating cost statements.
According to Mineko, who specializes in checking operating cost bills, the average error per statement this year amounts to €45,989. The company reviewed documents from hotels, serviced apartments, and boarding houses, uncovering widespread flaws that mirror those seen in previous years. Despite ongoing awareness, the high error rate hasn’t dropped.
Chris Möller, founder and CEO of Mineko, points out that these numbers highlight how much the hospitality sector stands to save—if the billing process becomes more accurate. “Our figures show just how much money is on the line—and how high the risk is of overpaying year after year,” he says.
Among the most common issues identified were incorrect allocation keys (48%), non-recoverable costs passed on to tenants (22%), and charges for services not agreed upon in contracts, such as window cleaning and maintenance (18%), around 9% of errors involved missing or incorrectly documented billing periods.
In some of the most extreme cases, single hotel properties were found to have more than half a million euros in errors. One example uncovered €583,281 in costs that were either wrongly calculated or not contractually approved. Another case revealed a charge of €27,000 that was successfully challenged and reduced to just €3,500—saving the operator €23,500.
Mineko’s analysis also shows that decision-makers in the hotel industry are becoming more proactive. Nearly half of all cost reviews are initiated by CFOs, followed by 36% from managing directors. Their goals include increasing transparency, avoiding overpayments, and achieving better long-term financial planning.
To help with this, over 75 hotel clients have already turned to Mineko’s digital platform. The service allows commercial tenants to upload their billing statements online and receive a legally sound review, along with actionable recommendations and draft response letters. Some of these users include major hotel chains operating nationwide.
As rising costs continue to affect the travel and accommodation sectors, this data signals a critical area where hotels can tighten their finances. For travelers, it also raises questions about how billing inefficiencies might affect overall pricing and guest experience in the long run.