8th World Sports Games Kick Off in Loutraki

Loutraki welcomes 4,500 athletes and visitors from 60 countries this week as the seaside town in Greece becomes the center of the 8th CSIT World Sports Games. Taking place from June 3 to June 8, this major international event brings together amateur and working athletes from across the globe to compete in 35 sports and disciplines.
The event begins with preliminary rounds in swimming and tennis and will be officially launched during an Opening Ceremony on Wednesday evening. Held in the town’s central stadium, the ceremony will highlight the cultural heritage of the Loutraki region, connecting history, sport, and community spirit.
Loutraki’s mayor, Giorgos Gionis, emphasized the importance of this event for the city: “When we submitted our bid, our vision was to give Loutraki the international spotlight it deserves in the world of sports. From June 3 to 8, our town will transform into an open, global village, full of people, cultures, and new friendships. Visitors will not just compete, they’ll experience the heart of our community and become ambassadors of Loutraki when they return home.”
Greece won the hosting rights over Busan, South Korea—a decision praised by the President of the CSIT (International Workers and Amateurs in Sports Confederation), Bruno Molea. He called the choice “natural and meaningful,” noting that Greece, as the birthplace of the Olympic Games, is the ideal host for a sporting event centered on unity and culture.
The Games are co-organized by the Hellenic Organization for Company Sport & Health (HOCSH), the Municipality of Loutraki – Perachora – Agioi Theodoroi, and the CSIT, with Sportcamp serving as the main event facility. President Nikos Kerasovitis of HOCSH recalled the organization’s journey: “We aimed to introduce working Greeks to company sports and its values. After joining CSIT in 2019, we made it our goal to host this global event in Greece. Now, with the help of a dedicated team, we’re welcoming thousands to Loutraki.”
Sportcamp, once a small local camp, is now an international hub for athletic events. Its sports director, Michalis Xirogiannis, expressed gratitude to all involved and described the Games as a proud moment for the facility.
A standout feature of this year’s Games is a collaborative academic research project. For the first time, a global sports event of this scale is working with a team of scientists from five universities across three continents to analyze the personal, organizational, and local impact of the Games. Dr. Christos Anagnostopoulos, a UNESCO Chair and Professor of Sports Management in Qatar, leads the study.
Competitions will be held at multiple modern venues, including Sportcamp, the Municipal Stadium “Christos Thodis”, Loutraki Indoor Arena, and the Loutraki Municipal Swimming Pool. Additional matches will take place in neighboring municipalities like Corinth, Velo-Vocha, and Tripoli.
Backed by regional authorities, ministries, and major sponsors like Mandrekas Dairy, FILA, and Loutraki Natural Mineral Water, the Games showcase not just athletic excellence, but also cultural exchange, community engagement, and the spirit of peaceful global connection.