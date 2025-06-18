Finland’s MICHELIN Map Remains Steady, But Helsinki’s Casual Dining Scene is Bubbling Under

While Finland’s Michelin-starred landscape remains largely stable, Helsinki’s dining scene is anything but static. A vibrant wave of casual restaurants – led by chefs with fine dining pedigrees, is reshaping the city’s culinary identity. This evolution isn’t entirely new, but Finnish chefs are embracing it in a way that feels distinctly their own. Meanwhile, seasonal pop-ups on summer terraces and at festivals are elevating food culture and attracting new audiences.
The world of gastronomy is increasingly turning its attention to the city as casual dining venues gain visibility and acclaim. Restaurants like Aoi, Maukku, Kuurna, and Wellamo combine innovative dishes with a relaxed, personal atmosphere, drawing both locals and visitors into a fresh food culture.
“As a globally recognized leader in sustainable tourism, Helsinki’s culinary professionals consistently draw inspiration from the high-quality ingredients sourced from Finland’s natural environment. This further distinguishes and strengthens Helsinki’s position as a thriving culinary travel destination”, says Nina Vesterinen, Tourism Director for the city of Helsinki.
International connections strengthen the scene
Meanwhile, a wave of newly opened wine bars is broadening Helsinki’s gastronomic appeal. Neighborhood spots like Pinocchio and Gadeplan bring a warm, European flair to Helsinki, while Klaava in Kruununhaka further expands the city’s culinary map. While Helsinki has long been on the periphery, recent years have seen more chefs gain experience abroad, deepening Finland’s global culinary ties. Local chefs are collaborating more closely with peers across Finland, the Nordics, and beyond, strengthening a vibrant, evolving ecosystem.
Ina Niiniketo, restaurateur at Canvas Canteen located in Helsinki, recently traveled to New York to team up with US Top Chef contender and private chef Lana Lagomarsini at Visit Finland’s ‘Taste of Finland – A Midsummer Pop-up’.
Restaurant Nolita, sister to Nolla, has started a new program called ‘Co-Hosted Dinner Service’. Past guests have included Restaurant Lux from Rotterdam and the rising bistro star Barbarea from Tallinn. This initiative injects new energy and international influence into Helsinki’s dining scene, fostering culinary exchange. Nolla – renowned for pushing boundaries in sustainability and collaboration – is preparing a pop-up on July 12th in Helsinki with chef Matthew Orlando, former Noma chef and the founder of Amass in Copenhagen, further cementing Helsinki’s place on the global gastronomic map.
“We want to contribute to Helsinki’s evolving food scene — and for us, collaboration is a valuable way to learn and grow. At the same time, it’s an opportunity to show our international peers what this city and its food culture are all about,” says Albert Franch Sunyer, co-founder of restaurants Nolla, Nolita, and Elm.
Food takes center stage in Helsinki’s urban cityscape
Even food festivals are tapping into this momentum. The new À la Park festival invites restaurants from Helsinki and beyond to participate, featuring highlights such as Finnish chef and Noma veteran Toni Toivanen, who will present an extended tasting menu during the event. Flow Festival continues to be at the forefront in their high quality and versatile food offering. The festival’s sustainability efforts include a commitment to becoming fully vegan in the coming years.
The city of Helsinki has actively woven food culture into its urban fabric from curated summer terraces to lively pedestrian streets creating fresh, inviting spaces for gastronomy to flourish. The legendary “lippakioski”, Helsinki’s iconic canopy kiosks, have experienced a remarkable renaissance after decades of obscurity, reviving a cherished part of the city’s culinary heritage as a new generation of entrepreneurs give them fresh relevance in the city’s evolving culinary scene.
”Helsinki feels like a garden that is just coming to its fullest bloom. The culinary scene has been taking huge steps for the past 20 years and the city has finally found its culinary identity. We are a compact city full of freshness, vibrant energy and strong seasons that incorporate itself into everything we do and eat. The quality of restaurants is incredible and constantly getting better,” concludes Laura Styyra, restaurateur at restaurant Kuurna and wine bar Klaava.