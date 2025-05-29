Explore Helsinki’s 2025 Summer Events: Music, Food, Sauna & More

This coming summer, Helsinki will be buzzing with life as a record number of new events are organised across the city, including ODDfest, Supeterassi & Kyrö Sauna Bar, Teurastamo Festival and À La Park. Designed around creativity, music, community and tastes, these offerings will entice visitors to participate, experience and celebrate summer with all the senses!
Helsinki is getting a fresh boost to its cultural and music offerings as new events take over quiet and surprising locations – from Lasipalatsikortteli to Teurastamo and Meripuisto. The offerings are aimed at both local residents and visitors, with something for everyone – each with its own special atmosphere.
“Events make Helsinki a vibrant, attractive and welcoming city. Events created by local residents and communities bring joy, strengthen community spirit and diversify urban culture. The City of Helsinki wants to support local initiatives and make it easier to organise events – working together and spontaneity are a central part of Helsinki,” says Paavo Arhinmäki, Deputy Mayor for Culture and Leisure of the City of Helsinki.
New events this summer
ODDfest – A new event for creativity and the future, 6.–7.6.2025
ODDfest at Lasipalatsikortteli is neither a traditional festival nor a conference – but something in between. By day, the schedule includes expert talks, workshops and encounters, and by night, music, performances and DJ gigs. The aim of the event is to bring together those in the arts, technology, science and entrepreneurship in a way that opens up new perspectives and encourages creating something new across borders. The theme “Chaos & Acceleration” explores the rapid change of our time and the effects of technology. The event offers an opportunity to reflect on how creativity and entrepreneurship can turn challenges into new opportunities.
Superterassi & Kyrö Sauna Bar – A summer oasis in the city centre, 12.6.–14.8.2025
Superterassi takes over the Kasarmitori square, offering top-notch food, entertainment and a diverse programme throughout the summer. Enjoy culinary experiences served by Finland’s best restaurants, relax and enjoy live music and events, including meet & greet happenings with popular YouTubers. The granny discos and sing-alongs, in particular, will create a community atmosphere for all age groups.
Superterassi will also be home to Kyrö Sauna Bar, a real speciality. At the sauna in the middle of the square, visitors can enjoy a genuine Finnish experience in the heart of the city and at the same time taste the flavours of Kyrö gins.
Teurastamo Festivaali – A communal, urban event, 14.6.2025
Teurastamo is a vibrant cultural and food hub in the Kalasatama district that is popular for its community atmosphere. The new Teurastamo Festivaali takes place in the historic courtyard, where Finnish artists such as Vesta, Litku Klemetti, Ursus Factory and Giant Robot will perform a wide range of music. The festival combines music, food and culture – offering visitors the opportunity to enjoy local delicacies and drinks, as well as explore the art gallery. The event aims to bring together local residents and music lovers to spend time in a relaxed atmosphere with great gigs and food.
À la Park – The most delicious festival of the summer, 1.–3.8.2025
À la Park brings together music, food and drink in the Meripuisto park for three days. The event promises high-quality street food, DJ music, a champagne bar and a relaxed summer evening atmosphere. The programme presents top performers, such as José González, BEHM, Egotrippi and Yona. The food is curated by chef Pipsa Hurmerinta, and there will also be a diverse selection of wines, beers and cocktails. The area will have two performance stages, restaurant areas and seaside terraces that invite you to enjoy the atmosphere. In addition, you can enjoy a five-course fine dining experience at the Koti restaurant, which will be coming to the festival.