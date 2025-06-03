Iceland’s One-of-a-Kind Langjökull Ice Tunnel Experience

It started as an ambitious idea—dig a tunnel deep into Iceland’s second-largest glacier and create an experience unlike anything else in the world. Ten years later, Into the Glacier has welcomed over 320,000 visitors, hosted underground concerts, survived floods and pandemics, and proven that even after a decade, it’s still one of Iceland’s coolest adventures.
Opened in 2015 after 14 months of excavation, the 500-meter (1,640-foot) ice tunnel inside Langjökull Glacier remains the largest of its kind in the world. Visitors descend 25 meters (82 feet) beneath the surface to walk through blue ice corridors that are, in some places, 30 to 35 years old. During construction, 5,500 cubic meters (194,000 cubic feet) of ice were removed—just a tiny fraction of the glacier’s estimated total volume—making this feat of engineering a global curiosity.
From One Idea to Countless Memories
Since opening, Into the Glacier has hosted everything from music festivals to climate talks. Highlights include:
- 2017 – 100,000 visitors reached in just two years
- 2019 – Snowmobile tours introduced; 200,000 visitors by October
- 2023 – UN Deputy Secretary-General visits the tunnel during a climate-focused mission
- 2024 – Lighting system upgraded to LED, powered entirely by green energy
- 2025 – Over 320,000 people have stepped inside the glacier
Even challenges have become part of the story—temporary closures due to COVID-19 in 2020 and glacier flooding in 2022 only strengthened the team’s commitment to preserving and sharing this rare experience.
The site has also hosted unique community events, like a Pink Ribbon breast cancer awareness gathering and festive appearances by Iceland’s Yule Lads during the winter season.
Built to Last—Thanks to the People Who Walked With Us
Originally designed with help from Iceland’s top engineers, artists, glaciologists, and architects, the tunnel remains a shining example of what’s possible when creativity is used in nature. Only visible when the snow is cleared, the tunnel blends back into the glacier—quiet, hidden, and timeless.
Now in 2025, Into the Glacier celebrates a decade of wonder. As the team reflects on the milestones, one thing is clear: the journey inside the ice is far from over. And for anyone who hasn’t yet taken the journey—there’s no better time than now!
