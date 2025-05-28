Loutraki Hosts Global Workers Games with Rare Sports

Global workers sports games are bringing a fresh twist to Greece this summer, as over 4,500 athletes and supporters from more than 60 countries arrive in Loutraki from June 3 to 8. This major international event isn’t just about competition—it’s about exploring new forms of athletic expression, many of which are still unknown or underrepresented in Greece.
From dodgeball and pétanque to Catch’n Serve Ball and hand-to-hand combat, the event will feature 35 different sports, some of which are rarely seen in Greek arenas. This mix of classic and unexpected competitions reflects the spirit of the World Workers and Amateurs in Sports Games, organized by the International Workers and Amateurs in Sports Confederation (CSIT), the Hellenic Organization for Company Sport and Health (HOCSH), and the Municipality of Loutraki – Perachora – Agioi Theodoroi.
One of the event’s standout goals is to expose Greek audiences to international sports that haven’t yet gained traction locally. Catch’n Serve Ball, for example, looks a bit like volleyball—but players can catch the ball before throwing it over the net. It originated in South America and may soon capture new fans in Europe. Another unfamiliar sport, hand-to-hand combat, combines martial arts with a focus on technique and discipline, echoing the ancient Greek roots of pankration.
Pétanque, a French game also called boules, has slowly gained a niche following in Greece and will be on display during the Games. Meanwhile, fans of speed and rhythm can enjoy roller skating and jump rope competitions, which go far beyond childhood games to include high-level skills, categorized by age, gender, and ability. The action continues with high-energy matches in American football, dodgeball, and table soccer—better known locally as foosball.
The events will be spread across top-notch facilities including the SPORTCAMP complex, the Loutraki Municipal Stadium “Christos Thodis,” the “G. Galanopoulos” Indoor Gym, the Loutraki Municipal Swimming Pool, and other venues in neighboring municipalities such as Corinth, Velo-Vocha, and Tripoli.
Nikos Kerasovitis, president of the organizing committee, noted that the Games are not only an athletic celebration but also a chance to build bridges between Greek sports communities and international federations. “Some of these sports don’t need special venues,” he explained, “and can be easily adopted here with minimal setup.”
The event is backed by the Region of Peloponnese, several local municipalities, the Loutraki Tourism Organization, and is under the auspices of the Greek Ministry of Education, Religious Affairs & Sports.
With the Mediterranean sun, global camaraderie, and a lineup of unexpected sports, Loutraki is set to become the center of a truly unique athletic celebration this June.