Centrum Air Launches Samarkand–Vladivostok Route

Centrum Air is set to launch a new direct international route connecting Samarkand and Vladivostok, the largest city in Russia’s Far East, starting June 23, 2025. The announcement was made in collaboration with Air Marakanda, the operator of Samarkand International Airport.
The new route marks an important step in strengthening air connections between Uzbekistan and distant regions of Russia. Flights will operate once a week on Mondays, with departures from Samarkand at 00:25 and arrivals in Vladivostok at 12:30. Return flights leave Vladivostok at 14:30, arriving in Samarkand at 17:20. All times are listed in local time zones.
The introduction of this service supports the expansion of Samarkand International Airport’s growing network of international destinations. According to Air Marakanda, the route will improve travel access for both tourists and business travelers, enhancing the region’s connectivity on a global scale.
“This new flight also creates convenient conditions for members of the Uzbek diaspora living in the Primorsky Krai region,” the company stated. It is expected to be especially beneficial for maintaining cultural and family ties, while also supporting economic exchange between the two regions.
Centrum Air’s new route aligns with Uzbekistan’s broader goals to promote tourism, foster regional mobility, and connect historic cities like Samarkand to new corners of the world. Vladivostok, known for its strategic coastal location and economic importance, will now be just one flight away from one of Central Asia’s most iconic cities.