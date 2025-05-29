Champneys Launches First European Spa in Decades at Marbella Resort

The iconic British wellness brand Champneys is making a major comeback in Europe with the opening of its first property on the continent in decades. On July 1, 2025, the new Champneys Wellness Spa will open its doors at the Gran Marbella Resort and Beach Club, a 135-key luxury resort located on the beautiful Real de Zaragoza beach in Spain.
This exciting expansion is part of a partnership with Iconic Luxury Hotels, the operator behind prestigious properties such as Cliveden House and Chewton Glen in the UK, as well as luxury hotels in Palm Beach and Venice. The group is under the umbrella of London and Regional Properties, which acquired the resort in 2016 and has been refurbishing and rebranding it since.
The new Champneys Wellness Spa at Gran Marbella promises a blend of British wellness expertise and Mediterranean charm. Guests will find seven treatment rooms, a sauna, steam room, and an indoor swimming pool to relax and rejuvenate. Additionally, the spa will feature a studio offering a range of classes, from movement to mindfulness, catering to all levels and preferences.
Reflecting the Andalusian surroundings, the spa’s design and concept aim to merge Champneys’ renowned experience with the vibrant, coastal atmosphere of southern Spain. The spa menu will feature Champneys’ signature treatments alongside new coastal-inspired experiences developed specifically for this location.
Alan Whiteley, CEO of Champneys, expressed his excitement about the launch, saying, “As we celebrate 100 years of Champneys this year, it felt like the perfect time to expand our expertise into Europe.”
Champneys currently operates eight locations across the UK, including four spa resorts, two spa hotels, and two city spas. Although the brand had previously announced plans for European and Caribbean expansions, this opening marks its first successful European launch in many years.
The Gran Marbella Resort and Beach Club, formerly the Vincci Estrella del Mar, is now set to become a wellness hotspot for visitors seeking a luxurious spa experience with a distinct Mediterranean flair, combining the best of British wellness tradition with Spain’s sun-soaked coastline.