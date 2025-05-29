Serbia and Russia Plan New Flights

Serbia and Russia are working on plans to expand flight connections despite ongoing Western sanctions, according to Serbian Ambassador to Russia, Momčilo Babić. The diplomat confirmed that the two countries are actively preparing new routes, with hopes of increasing air traffic between them shortly.
“We are working on it, we are preparing new flights. I hope it will happen,” Babić said, as reported by Russian media. He also noted the constant pressure Serbia faces from Western countries, adding, “We are under constant pressure from the West. But we have hundreds of thousands of Russians coming to Belgrade.”
Despite the European Union’s full ban on Russian airlines flying over EU airspace, Serbia has kept its skies open. However, restrictions from neighboring countries prevent Russian airlines from flying into Serbia directly. As a result, all flights between the two nations are currently operated by Serbia’s national carrier, Air Serbia.
In recent years, Belgrade has become a popular hub for Russian citizens, with demand for flights increasing sharply since 2022. Many Russians have chosen to travel to or relocate through Serbia due to its visa-free entry, neutral stance on sanctions, and continued air access.