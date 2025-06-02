Tashkent Air Starts Flights to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Vladivostok

Tashkent Air, Uzbekistan’s newest airline, is officially beginning commercial operations with direct flights to Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Vladivostok. Starting June 2, 2025, the carrier will operate regular passenger flights from Tashkent, Bukhara, Samarkand, and Termez to Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Vladivostok.
The airline, founded in early 2023, has completed a series of successful test flights throughout April and May. These trial runs included trips to both Moscow and St. Petersburg to ensure smooth operations ahead of the official launch.
Flights will be operated on a wide-body Airbus A330-200, currently the only aircraft in Tashkent Air’s fleet. Though small in size for now, the airline is preparing to enter the market with a bold strategy—connecting some of Uzbekistan’s most historic and southernmost cities directly to key Russian destinations.
With its launch, Tashkent Air joins a growing list of Uzbek carriers, becoming the seventh passenger airline in the country. Other active airlines include Uzbekistan Airways, Qanot Sharq, and Fly Khiva.
The company has already announced plans to expand its route network shortly. After establishing itself on the Russia-Uzbekistan corridor, the airline aims to begin flights to destinations in Asia and Europe.
This launch comes as Uzbekistan’s civil aviation sector continues to grow. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, the country’s total air passenger traffic reached 1.7 million travelers—a 16.9% increase compared to the same period in 2024. With this rising demand, Tashkent Air is entering the skies during rapid change and opportunity in the region.