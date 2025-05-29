Centrum Air Launches Direct Flights Between Uzbekistan and Istanbul

Uzbekistan’s emerging airline Centrum Air, in partnership with its Turkish General Sales Agent (GSA) AVIAREPS, celebrated the launch of direct flights between Uzbekistan and Istanbul with a high-profile event in Istanbul. The gathering marked a strategic milestone in strengthening regional air connectivity.
The event brought together leading travel agencies, aviation professionals, and industry stakeholders for a day of strategic engagement and celebration. It also underscored the growing commercial partnership between Centrum Air and AVIAREPS and their shared commitment to expanding market presence in Turkey.
Centrum Air’s International Sales Director Salah Kadri and Regional Sales Manager Elina Mukhamed-Alieva were among the airline representatives in attendance, reaffirming Centrum Air’s long-term dedication to the Turkish market.
New Flight Schedule:
Tashkent ⇄ Istanbul (from 30 May)
TAS–IST (C6305): Tuesday & Friday – 18:40 → 22:10
TAS–IST (C6305): Wednesday & Sunday – 22:15 → 01:45 (+1)
IST–TAS (C6306): Monday & Thursday – 16:20 → 23:00
IST–TAS (C6306): Wednesday & Saturday – 13:10 → 19:50
Namangan ⇄ Istanbul (from 31 May)
IST–NMA (C6314): Wednesday & Saturday – 23:30 → 06:20 (+1)
NMA–IST (C6313): Tuesday & Friday – 08:20 → 11:50
Samarkand ⇄ Istanbul (from 2 June)
IST–SKD (C6312): Monday & Thursday – 03:05 → 09:40
SKD–IST (C6311): Monday & Thursday – 11:40 → 15:00
During the event, attendees had the opportunity to explore Centrum Air’s strategic vision, value propositions, and expansion goals. A special raffle was also held, awarding two guests free round-trip tickets with Centrum Air.
Martijn Strijker, Vice President Europe at AVIAREPS, said:
“We’re excited to represent Centrum Air in Turkey and to promote this important new air link between Istanbul and Uzbekistan. Travel demand between our countries continues to grow, and Centrum Air is well positioned to serve this market with competitive fares, reliable service, and expanding route access.”
Abdurakhmanov Abdulaziz, founder and chairman of Centrum Air, added:
“We are proud to launch these direct flights as part of our broader expansion strategy. Connecting Istanbul with Uzbekistan’s key cities strengthens our mission to become a leading regional carrier while enhancing travel for business, tourism, and the Uzbek diaspora.”