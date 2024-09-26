Mandarin Oriental Announces New Luxury Beachfront Resort on Mexico’s Riviera Maya

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has revealed plans to manage a luxury beachfront resort with branded residences on Mexico’s Riviera Maya, located on the Yucatan Peninsula. The resort, expected to open in 2028, has been meticulously designed to blend seamlessly with the natural environment and reflect local culture, combining serene architecture and exceptional craftsmanship with Mandarin Oriental’s legendary service. Renowned Mexican artist Bosco Sodi has been appointed as the art curator for the project.
Located in the heart of the Riviera Maya, with a tropical climate year-round, the resort is part of the 680-acre Kanai masterplan, situated within a secure, gated community. It is a short 30-minute drive from Cancun Airport and only 10 minutes from downtown Playa del Carmen. Surrounded by pristine jungle and a protected mangrove reserve, only 9% of the land is used for buildings and roads, ensuring the preservation of the area’s natural habitat and diverse wildlife.
A Luxury Experience in Harmony with Nature
Mandarin Oriental Kanai, Riviera Maya will offer 120 elegantly designed guestrooms and suites, each featuring private pools and breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea. The resort will provide a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience, utilizing natural materials such as marble, wood, leather, and locally woven fabrics. In addition to the hotel accommodations, 50 branded residences with access to a private, resident-only beach club will also be available.
The resort’s architectural design, led by Migdal Arquitectos from Mexico City, is inspired by Mayan architecture and harmonizes with the natural environment. Interior design by New York-based William Gray (of the Meyer Davis studio) will incorporate curated art and design elements to create a tranquil and luxurious atmosphere. The Spa at Mandarin Oriental and the Beach Club will feature design elements by Esrawe Studio.
Artistic Vision and Cultural Integration
Adding to the uniqueness of the resort, Bosco Sodi will serve as both Art Curator and design consultant. Known for his textured and elemental works, Sodi’s artistic vision, which embraces the Japanese Wabi Sabi philosophy—finding beauty in imperfections—will blend with traditional Mayan aesthetics and modern design. Commenting on the project, Sodi said: “Our creative approach will enhance the resort’s ambiance, creating spaces that inspire contemplation and connection with the environment.”
Dining and Leisure Offerings
The resort will offer a diverse culinary experience, with a wide range of dining options. Specialty restaurants will feature both international and locally inspired cuisines, emphasizing locally sourced ingredients. Guests will also enjoy a beach club, café, and pool bar for all-day refreshments. Elegant event spaces, both indoors and outdoors, will cater to weddings and social events.
Three outdoor pools, designed to blend into the environment, will provide unique experiences for families and adults alike. The beach club will offer a variety of water sports, while a comprehensive Kid’s Club will offer activities for children of all ages.
For those seeking relaxation, the Spa at Mandarin Oriental will provide a sanctuary with an extensive range of wellness, beauty, and massage treatments. The spa will feature signature programs alongside treatments inspired by Mexican traditions. Additionally, the spa will offer an indoor lap pool and outdoor spa trails.
A Commitment to Excellence
Laurent Kleitman, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, commented: “Mandarin Oriental Kanai, Riviera Maya exemplifies our commitment to delighting our fans at every opportunity. Nestled in a breathtaking setting and embracing local culture through a curated range of exceptional experiences, art, and design, this resort promises to bring the next level of luxury hospitality to the region. We are particularly excited to have partnered with the visionary developer GIM Desarrollos and Abraham Metta Cohen on this ambitious project, and we are delighted they are fans of Mandarin Oriental.”
Rich Cultural and Natural Surroundings
Riviera Maya is a tropical paradise known for its beautiful Caribbean Sea and lush tropical forests. Steeped in Mayan heritage, the region is home to significant archaeological sites, including Chichen Itza and Tulum, with their iconic pyramids. Guests at Mandarin Oriental Kanai will have the opportunity to explore these historical landmarks through curated experiences and enjoy the region’s vibrant culinary scene, which offers a fusion of traditional and contemporary flavors.
Developed by GIM Desarrollos, a leading real estate developer in the region, the resort is set to offer guests a unique connection to the cultural richness and natural beauty of the Riviera Maya. Abraham Metta Cohen, Partner at GIM Desarrollos, remarked: “We are thrilled to bring this exceptional luxury hospitality experience to Riviera Maya, offering guests an unparalleled connection to the rich cultural heritage of the region.”