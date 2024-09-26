Wizz Air, British Airways, and Azerbaijan Airlines Suspends Flight to Tel Aviv

Wizz Air, British Airways, and Azerbaijan Airlines have suspended flights to Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, according to Israel’s Channel 12.
The scheduled flights for Tuesday have been canceled due to the escalation of the conflict between Israel and the Lebanese movement Hezbollah. No timeline for the flight suspensions has been provided.
On September 23, the Israeli Air Force conducted heavy airstrikes on southern Lebanon, targeting military sites of the Shia organization Hezbollah. According to Israeli statements, the strikes were in response to months of rocket attacks on northern Israel by Hezbollah forces, which led to the evacuation of tens of thousands of Israelis from border areas.