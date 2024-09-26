Auberge Resorts Collection to Debut in Italy with New Luxury Spa: Aelia

Luxury hotel and spa operator Auberge Resorts Collection has announced the opening of its first property in Italy, scheduled for March 2025. The 83-room property, located in Florence, will feature a signature Auberge spa called Aelia, designed to focus on longevity and experiential therapies using native Mediterranean botanicals. This highly anticipated property, Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Resorts Collection, will be nestled amid lush gardens on a northern hillside overlooking the city, offering breathtaking views of Florence, including the iconic Duomo di Firenze.
The site, once a prestigious cultural institution and boarding school, has been transformed into a luxurious retreat, spread across three interconnected 16th-century buildings. These include a historic chapel, a theatre, two fine-dining restaurants, a bar in the former headmaster’s office, and the exclusive Auberge-branded spa, Aelia.
Aelia: A Private Wellness Sanctuary
Aelia will be a sanctuary of holistic well-being, with a special emphasis on longevity. It will feature private spa suites, including a couple’s suite complete with a plunge pool. Guests can relax in both indoor and outdoor spaces, such as the spa terrace and the secluded L’Oliveta garden. The spa will also offer a modern fitness center, weekly wellness programs, and a large outdoor pool shaded by oak trees.
The spa experience at Aelia will draw from Italy’s rich cultural and natural heritage, incorporating local rituals and aromatic healing practices inspired by the essence of Tuscany. Treatments will be customized by practitioners using organic infusions sourced from the surrounding gardens and olive groves.
Vivianne Garcia-Tunon, global vice president of well-being at Auberge, described the spa as a private wellness destination inspired by the nourishing properties of the sun. “Set in the Tuscan hills, this storied 16th-century property, reimagined as a contemporary hotel, will offer a serene setting for relaxation, as well as a vibrant social atmosphere for connecting with family and friends,” she said.
Architectural Restoration and Design
The estate’s restoration is being led by the Spanish father-son design team Esteva i Esteva, who aim to preserve the historical character of the structures while incorporating contemporary elements. Local firm ArchFlorence is also contributing to the project’s interior design.
Auberge’s European Expansion
Collegio alla Querce marks Auberge Resorts Collection’s third European property, following previous openings in Greece and France. The company is also set to debut a London location in 2025, which will feature a two-floor spa inspired by Roman bathhouses.
The Florence property is being developed in partnership with Leeu Collection, a South African hospitality group that acquired the estate in 2017. Leeu Collection, founded by Analjit Singh, operates boutique hotels with spas in South Africa and England’s Lake District.
Auberge Resorts continues to expand its footprint in Europe, furthering its reputation for creating luxurious retreats that combine wellness, culture, and heritage.